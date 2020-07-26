MOTO3 HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AT ANOTHER HOT AND DEMANDING GRAND PRIX IN SPAIN

Fenati was dealing with a sore left foot in practice as a light infection limited his mobility and comfort on the FR 250 GP. The Italian was at least able to compete. The same could not be said for teammate Alonso Lopez. The young Spaniard wasn’t able to race due to sickness. Fenati started from 21st place on the grid and latched onto the second group in the opening stages. He did well to make up time and reach the rear of the leading pack. A few hard battles on the final laps meant that he crossed the finish line in 12th position for his highest classification yet this season.

Round four of 2020 MotoGP is scheduled to take place around the wide and technical layout of the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic on August 9th.

Romano Fenati: “I’m happy with the race and the speed if not really the result. We did some good work in the box and I’d like to thank the team. Everyone deserved a good showing today. We made some improvements and that’s important because now we go to two tracks where it is crucial to brake hard and make some overtaking. Sometimes it can be difficult to find the right way with the bike but now we have seen the light! We will continue to get better in the next races.”

Alonso Lopez: “I’m beginning to feel better. All I can do now is think about Brno and to be 100% prepared for that race. I really missed being out there today.”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “We took 12th with Romano but he was working well through the weekend to make some personal improvements compared to last week. The race position hasn’t change much but – from where we started – I believe we can say the race went better. Now we have to wait for Brno to go further and score better points.”

Results – 2020 Moto3 FIM World Championship, Round 3

1. Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda) 39:18.861, 2. John McPhee (Honda) +0.064, 3. Celestino Vietti (KTM) +0.134, 12. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +5.603, DNS. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna)

Championship standings – After round 3

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 50pts; 2. Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda) 44; 3. John McPhee (Honda) 40; 19. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 7; 22. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 5