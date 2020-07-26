MotoGP Challenging times for Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso at Andalusia Grand Prix

The two Ducati Team riders were back in action today at Jerez Circuit for the last two free practice sessions and the qualifying of the Andalusia Grand Prix.



After ending as sixth fastest this morning in FP3 gaining access directly to Q2, Petrucci couldn’t find the right conditions to be just as fast in qualifying this afternoon. The rider from Terni closed in the eleventh position with the fastest time in 1:37.906 and he will, therefore, start from the fourth row of the grid in the race tomorrow.



It was a challenging day also for his teammate Andrea Dovizioso, forced to take part in Q1 after having finished with the fourteenth time overall in FP3. The rider from Forlì was fourth in Q1 with the fastest time in 1:37.656, missing the access to Q2 by only 12 thousandths of a second. The Italian will start the race from the fifth row of the grid tomorrow, from the fourteenth position.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:37.906 (11th)

“I’m not particularly happy with the result I got in qualifying today. This morning in FP3, I managed to set a good time, while this afternoon in both FP4 and Q2 I couldn’t find the right conditions to be able to do a strong lap again. For sure, the eleventh position wasn’t what I expected. Tomorrow it will be important to start well to be able to do a good race”.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1’37.656 (14th)

“These two days have been rather strange. We worked hard based on the data collected last weekend, and this allowed us to improve a lot the feeling with the bike and be more consistent as a race pace. Unfortunately, we are still not fast enough, and today we were not able to get into Q2. Starting from the back of the grid could be a limit for tomorrow’s race, but with a strong start we can still aim for a good result to try and get as many points as possible for the championship”.



The Ducati Team riders will return out on track tomorrow, Sunday, 26th July, at 9:20 AM local time for the warm-up that will precede the race, scheduled for 2:00 PM local time on 25-lap distance.