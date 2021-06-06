Moto3 races with the crazy big group are never easy

The Sterilgarda Max Racing Team came to the Mediterranean venue, created exactly 30 years ago and running 4.6km in length, confident after Romano Fenati’s strong showing at Mugello where the Italian was in contention for the race win up until the last corners. Fenati immediately got down to work in Free Practice and was consistently near the top of the time sheets. The #55 had previously finished on the Moto3 podium at the circuit and moved the FR 250 GP around in fine form. Rookie teammate Adrian Fernandez also worked his way into Q2 qualification. The duo ended Saturday with 11th and 15th positions on the start grid. The 21-lap Grand Prix opened the race day programme and Fenati was part of a large gaggle at the front of the pack covered by just three seconds. At half distance he briefly led and kept his rhythm as the decisive final two laps approached. At the moment of truth Fenati was caught in the mid-pack crash at Turn 8 that split the group. At the finish line he was three seconds from a podium spot. Fenati’s result allowed the 23-year-old to bank five points and he is 4th in the championship standings. Fernandez was hunting for points until he ran off the track between Turns 1 and 2 and had to take a Long Lap penalty as a result. He retired with rear traction issues. After back-to-back events MotoGP will now pause for a break and ahead of two more consecutive races in Germany and the Netherlands. Romano Fenati: “These races with the crazy big group are never easy and especially here it was really difficult. I was close but after some contact with others I lost a bit of confidence with the front tyre and all the line cutting. The next race will be better.” Adrian Fernandez: “Today was difficult. The first lap was crazy and I didn’t have a good feeling with the rear wheel. Not much else to say and we’ll look ahead to the next race.” Results – 2021 Moto3 World Championship, Round 7 1. Sergio Garcia (GASGAS) 38:33.760, 2. Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) +0.015, 3. Deniz Öncü (KTM) +0.118. 11. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +3.334, DNF. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) World Championship standings 1. Pedro Acosta (KTM) 120pts; 2. Sergio Garcia (GASGAS) 81pts; 3. Jaume Masia (KTM) 72pts; 4. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 61 pts; 24. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) 10 pts.