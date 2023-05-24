Motocross injury prevention and latest treatments for sports and racing injuries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 23, 2023) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that The McGinley Clinic, based in Casper, Wyoming, will become the newest partner of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, where it will serve as the “Official Orthopedic Clinic” of the series. As part of this partnership, Dr. Joseph McGinley, founder of The McGinley Clinic, will be featured in a new segment during coverage of the races called the “Medical Minute with Dr. McGinley,” where he will discuss injury prevention and the latest in treatments for sports and racing injuries.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Pro Motocross Championship as an official partner and orthopedic clinic,” said Dr. McGinley. “We are passionate about patient education and helping our patients get back to their sports as quickly as possible. We believe this partnership is a great opportunity to educate riders and fans about the latest technologies and minimally invasive treatments available for sports injuries.”

The McGinley Clinic CEO & Founder Joseph C. McGinley, MD, PhD

The McGinley Clinic plans to host patient/rider educational symposiums at the races this year. One of the topics will be Dr. McGinley’s patented treatment for “Arm Pump,” or exertional compartment syndrome in the forearm.

Throughout Dr. McGinley’s years as an amateur motocross racer and now a sports medicine interventional physician, he has witnessed firsthand the struggles riders have with Arm Pump. Traditionally, riders who suffer from severe Arm Pump have two options: an aggressive surgery that keeps them off the track for weeks, or as many athletes have sadly found, they must stop riding. With a background in mechanical engineering, Dr. McGinley analyzed the condition and sought to address the root cause. He developed a patented minimally invasive treatment, MVP Treatment or “McGinley Vascular Pressure Treatment”. A recent study of this same syndrome in the legs, looking at hundreds of his patients, showed the treatment was 87% effective in treating exertional compartment syndrome. Instead of weeks of recovery from surgery, Dr. McGinley treats riders with an out-patient procedure with minimal downtime. Other minimally invasive treatments offered at the Clinic include Stem Cells, PRP, Tenex Bone Spur removal, carpal tunnel and trigger finger release and many other treatments for orthopedic issues.

The McGinley Clinic team will attend select Pro Motocross events throughout the season, with Dr. McGinley on site to answer questions and discuss treatment options with racers and fans.

“We are looking forward to interacting with the riders and fans and discussing the latest treatments for sports and riding injuries,” added Dr. McGinley. “We believe this partnership is a great opportunity for us to meet riders and their support teams where they are and provide them with information they need to make informed decisions on care for the racers.”

Check out “Medical Minute with Dr. McGinley” all season long during coverage of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network.

Mere days remain until the roar of 40-rider gates greet the most passionate fans in motorsports for another memorable summer of the Pro Motocross Championship. The 11-round season will travel to 10 different states, with visits to the hallowed grounds of Fox Raceway, Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, RedBud MX, The Wick 338, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.

MX Sports Pro Racing

MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Pro Motocross Championship

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship.

SuperMotocross World Championship

The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

AMA Pro Racing

AMA Pro Racing is the premier professional motorcycle racing organization North America, operating a full schedule of events and championships for a variety of motorcycle disciplines. It serves as the sanctioning body of the Pro Motocross Championship.

NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR. INDYCAR. PGA TOUR. Notre Dame The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France. Roland-Garros, and many more.

Peacock

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live.