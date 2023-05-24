EMX Powertrain writes history in FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

Dutch manufacturer takes victory in the first ever race in Barcelona

The launch of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup has created a new class in which electric all

terrain motorcycles compete against each other in a championship format. The World Cup

consists of 5 events, run on different terrains. At the opening round in Barcelona, riders

Sandra Gomez and Jorge Zaragoza made history by winning the very first race ever. Their

MIE Racing Electric team is participating in the first season of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

with electric motocross bikes from the Dutch manufacturer EMX Powertrain.

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

2023 marks the start of this championship, in which 8 teams with one female and one male

rider each will compete in a season of 5 races to show what electric all-terrain motorcycles

are capable of. During the season, the championship visits Spain, Switzerland, France, the

United States and Asia. The championship races will be run on a variety of surfaces, making

it clear from race to race which electric all-terrain bike has the advantage in concept.

Two teams, one goal

In addition to the Japanese MIE Racing Electric team that triumphed in Barcelona, Australia’s

FLAIR Riders team is also using the EMX XF30. Each team is supported by EMX Powertrain

engineers throughout the season. Participation in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is in line with

EMX Powertrain’s goal of developing new technologies for future products. The

championship contributes to the ambition to take emission-free racing to the next level,

while focusing on diversity and equality. It is also a platform that showcases the potential of

electric racing, and the quality of the competing motorcycles.

EMX XF30: ready to go

EMX Powertrain has been working on the development of their all-electric motocross bike

since 2018. Thanks to a collaboration with the Dutch motorcycle association KNMV, ELEO

Technologies and Yamaha Motor Europe, they have created a bike that combines the proven

chassis of the Yamaha YZF with a high-performance electric powertrain. The EMX XF30

delivers 40hp and an impressive 720NM of torque thanks to the use of a 4500WH battery.

The combination of the proven chassis with the EMX Powertrain developed drivetrain and

associated battery management system has created a perfect balance. As a result, the EMX

XF30 is an electric dirt bike in which the characteristics of a conventional dirt bike are

retained, combined with a powerful yet silent electric powertrain.

About EMX Powertrain

As a true motocross enthusiast and a former racer himself, Elmar Dohms recognized early on

that the future of the sport is threatened by outside influences. To continue enjoying the

thrill that motocross offers, he decided to develop a motocross bike with his company EMX

Powertrain that offers the true feeling of motocross in a future-proof concept. Since 2018,

EMX Powertrain has been engaged in developing a competitive electric motocross bike that

combines the familiar feel of an existing motocross bike with a low-noise powertrain that

allows motocross riders to enjoy their favorite sport even in the distant future. Participation

in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is the next step for the company to prove that their concept

can compete with the best manufacturers in the world in terms of electric all-terrain

motorcycles.