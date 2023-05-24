EMX Powertrain writes history in FIM E-Xplorer World Cup
Dutch manufacturer takes victory in the first ever race in Barcelona
The launch of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup has created a new class in which electric all
terrain motorcycles compete against each other in a championship format. The World Cup
consists of 5 events, run on different terrains. At the opening round in Barcelona, riders
Sandra Gomez and Jorge Zaragoza made history by winning the very first race ever. Their
MIE Racing Electric team is participating in the first season of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup
with electric motocross bikes from the Dutch manufacturer EMX Powertrain.
FIM E-Xplorer World Cup
2023 marks the start of this championship, in which 8 teams with one female and one male
rider each will compete in a season of 5 races to show what electric all-terrain motorcycles
are capable of. During the season, the championship visits Spain, Switzerland, France, the
United States and Asia. The championship races will be run on a variety of surfaces, making
it clear from race to race which electric all-terrain bike has the advantage in concept.
Two teams, one goal
In addition to the Japanese MIE Racing Electric team that triumphed in Barcelona, Australia’s
FLAIR Riders team is also using the EMX XF30. Each team is supported by EMX Powertrain
engineers throughout the season. Participation in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is in line with
EMX Powertrain’s goal of developing new technologies for future products. The
championship contributes to the ambition to take emission-free racing to the next level,
while focusing on diversity and equality. It is also a platform that showcases the potential of
electric racing, and the quality of the competing motorcycles.
EMX XF30: ready to go
EMX Powertrain has been working on the development of their all-electric motocross bike
since 2018. Thanks to a collaboration with the Dutch motorcycle association KNMV, ELEO
Technologies and Yamaha Motor Europe, they have created a bike that combines the proven
chassis of the Yamaha YZF with a high-performance electric powertrain. The EMX XF30
delivers 40hp and an impressive 720NM of torque thanks to the use of a 4500WH battery.
The combination of the proven chassis with the EMX Powertrain developed drivetrain and
associated battery management system has created a perfect balance. As a result, the EMX
XF30 is an electric dirt bike in which the characteristics of a conventional dirt bike are
retained, combined with a powerful yet silent electric powertrain.
About EMX Powertrain
As a true motocross enthusiast and a former racer himself, Elmar Dohms recognized early on
that the future of the sport is threatened by outside influences. To continue enjoying the
thrill that motocross offers, he decided to develop a motocross bike with his company EMX
Powertrain that offers the true feeling of motocross in a future-proof concept. Since 2018,
EMX Powertrain has been engaged in developing a competitive electric motocross bike that
combines the familiar feel of an existing motocross bike with a low-noise powertrain that
allows motocross riders to enjoy their favorite sport even in the distant future. Participation
in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is the next step for the company to prove that their concept
can compete with the best manufacturers in the world in terms of electric all-terrain
motorcycles.