MotoGP 2022 – Round 02 of 21 Mandalika (INDONESIA) – RACE

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü 5th in Moto3

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez rushes to 5th in Moto2™

Moto3 rookie Daniel Holgado takes promising 9th

Moto3

Three KTM RC4s lined up in the initial four rows of the start grid for the 23-lap sprint that opened the first visit by MotoGP to the country since the last century. The Moto3 class circulated the fast and tricky new Mandalika layout (quick changes of direction and dirty patches) what was the first of two ‘unseen’ circuits on the 2022 slate.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jaume Masia was joined by rookie teammate Daniel Holgado and Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü as all three RC4s figured in the fight for the top five and as a pack of 11 riders. It was Öncü who made the best classification in 5th, less than four seconds from the victor while Jaume Masia came home 7th and Holgado, after starting 19th on the grid, marked a personal best so far with a decent 9th. Adrian Fernandez retired near mid-race distance with a technical problem.

Moto2

Augusto Fernandez was once more a leading contender for spoils in Lombok. The Spaniard almost made the podium at the season-opening race in Qatar and qualified in 2nd place on Saturday to again be in the hunt for trophies. On Sunday the Grand Prix was shortened to 16 laps due to deteriorating track conditions in the high temperatures. Spots of rain also complicated proceedings in the opening phases of the distance. Fernandez was able to log his second successive top-five and now sits 5th in the championship standings.

Moto2 rookie Pedro Acosta took the checkered flag in 9th position. The teenager had failed to spot a yellow flag in Free Practice on Friday which meant he lost time serving a Long Lap penalty but attacked Mandalika with relish – enjoying a close tussle with countryman Albert Arenas – to make the top nine and his highest finish yet in the class.

MotoGP now moves across the continents and to Termas de Rio Hondo for the first Grand Prix of Argentina since 2019. The South American race takes place on April 3rd.

Results Moto3 Grand Prix of Indonesia 2022

1. Dennis Foggia, ITA, Honda 38:51.668

2. Izan Guevara, ESP, GASGAS +2.612

3. Carlos Tatay, ESP, CFMOTO +3.639

4. Sergio Garcia, ESP, GASGAS +3.759

5. Deniz Öncü, TUR, Red Bull KTM Tech3 +3.870

7. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +5.289

9. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +5.533

DNF. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3

Results Moto2 Grand Prix of Indonesia 2022

1. Somkiat Chantra (THA) 25:40.876

2. Celestino Vietti (ITA) +3.230

3. Aron Canet (ESP) +4.366

5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +12.228

9. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +17.786