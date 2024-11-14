MotoGP Barcelona the Final Act of the 2024 MotoGP Season

The Ducati Lenovo Team back on Track at Montmeló for the Solidarity GP in Barcelona, the Final Act of the 2024 MotoGP Season



Everything is set for the final round of the 2024 MotoGP season, which will take place this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Due to the flooding events that affected the Valencia area, including the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which was originally scheduled to host the last GP of the year, the World Championship will now make its stop at Montmeló.The event has been renamed the “Solidarity GP of Barcelona,” with all proceeds dedicated to helping the flood victims.



For the third consecutive year, the outcome of the MotoGP World Championship will be decided in the season’s final round, with Ducati riders Jorge Martín and Francesco Bagnaia once again at the forefront of the title battle. Martín, riding for Pramac Racing, enters Barcelona with a 24-point lead over Bagnaia, who narrowly missed winning the Sprint at Montmeló last May (falling on the final lap) but went on to claim victory in Sunday’s race. Bagnaia, with 10 wins this season, will be determined to keep the championship fight alive until the very end.



This weekend is also significant for Enea Bastianini, who will compete in his final Grand Prix with Ducati. The rider from Rimini is currently just one point behind Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) in third place in the standings, keeping his hopes alive for a spot on the world championship podium.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (461 points):

“I’m happy with the decision to race the last Grand Prix of the season in Barcelona instead of Valencia. What happened is terrible, and we truly hope that the proceeds from this event can provide substantial support to those affected by the floods. As for us, we will approach the weekend as usual. We still have a chance, and while it will be difficult, we will give everything until the very end. Regardless of the outcome, it’s an honour to once again be in the final race of the season, fighting for the world title. I can’t wait to get back on track!”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (369 points):

“This weekend, we will race in Barcelona to help raise as much aid as possible for those affected by the flooding in Valencia. Returning to Montmeló after the race here in spring gives me a chance to redeem myself. I’ve always been fast at this track, but the long laps I received after my contact with Alex Márquez during the last race definitely affected my performance. We’re fourth in the standings, just one point behind Marc Márquez. We will give 100% to secure a spot on the World Championship podium.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, November 15, at 10:45 AM local time (GMT +1:00) for the first free practice session of the Barcelona Solidarity GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya

Best Lap: Acosta (KTM), 1:39.664 (167 km/h) – 2024

Circuit Record: A. Espargaro (Aprilia), 1:38.190 (170,7 km/h) – 2024

Top Speed: A. Espargaro (Aprilia), 356,4 km/h – 2023

Track Length: 4,6 km

Sprint Race Distance: 12 laps (55,2 km)

Race Distance: 24 laps (111,1 km)

Corners: 14 (6 left, 8 right)



2024 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Martín (Ducati); 3° M. Márquez (Ducati)

Pole Position: A. Espargaro (Aprilia), 1:38.190 (170,7 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Acosta (KTM), 1:39.664 (167 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 210 (104 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 38 (28 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 10

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 30 (23 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 189 (68 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 13 (7 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 2

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (461 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (369 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (685 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (829 points)