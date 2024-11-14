Final race of the NGPC season Lake Havasu Arizona

Lake Havasu, AZ

Round Nine

November 8th, 2024
DeMartile Finishes NGPC Series on the Podium

 

The final race of the NGPC season was in Lake Havasu, AZ. Dare DeMartile had already locked up second place in the overall season-long points chase, but he wanted to collect his second NGPC win of the season. Dare started off in fourth place but fell back to sixth, which wasn’t the start he was looking for. However, he started a charge to the front. He got into second place with two laps to go and was closing in on the leader. He ultimately ran out of time to catch and pass the race winner, finishing in second place only fourteen seconds back. It was another podium finish for Dare. DeMartile ends a successful year with a Runner-Up finish in NGPC and a championship in the WORCS series.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro Class

Runner-Up 2024 NGPC Series » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“This round was a lot of fun. The lead pack of the race was all bunched up in a group of four or five, all pretty tight, which made for some really great racing. It was a bit chaotic but fun. I’m happy with my performance all year and I’m excited for next year!”

Photos: Kato Foto
