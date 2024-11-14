Red Bull KTM Factory Racing conveys thanks and best wishes to Jack Miller

Ahead of the twentieth and final round of 2024 MotoGP™, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing would like to wish Jack Miller all the best for the future and offer thanks for his superb work in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Jack returned to the Red Bull KTM family for 2023 after coming so close to claiming the 2014 Moto3™ World Championship as part of the decorated Red Bull KTM Ajo team. The Australian brought his energy, positivity and excellent team spirit to the MotoGP project and was a crucial figure in development of key areas of the KTM RC16.

The 29-year-old claimed one podium finish, two Sprint rostrums and three front row appearances as well as a best classification of 11th in the championship and was consistently one of the most popular figures on the MotoGP grid.