MOTOGP HEADS TO LAND OF SUNSHINE AND SHERRY

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 27.

After a topsy-turvy Portuguese GP last weekend, which resulted in a DNF for Joan Mir and a fourth place finish for Alex Rins, Suzuki and their riders head directly to Jerez for Round 6 of the season this weekend.

For Mir, the plan is to make up for the points lost in Portugal by bagging a big handful, and for Rins it’s to place Top 3 and set a 50% podium record after scoring two rostrum finishes in the first five rounds.

The squad come into this sixth round with Rins sitting second in the championship, equal on points with series leader and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo. The Spaniard’s consistency this season so far has allowed him to steadily climb the standings. He is the holder of the fastest Moto2 lap at Jerez, and he finished second at the circuit in 2019.

Mir, who sits sixth in the championship standings, is yet to finish higher than fifth in a MotoGP race at the Andalucian track, but with plenty of ground to make up after being taken down and out in Portugal, the Mallorcan will be on the case and on the pace.

The Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto is one of the longest standing events on the calendar, hosting a GP round for the last 35 years. Its location close to the southern-most tip of Spain, its sunny spring weather, and rich culture of flamenco, sherry, and horse riding make it a popular stop for locals and tourists alike.

Alex Rins:

“I managed to turn my weekend around last time out in Portugal, which is something really important for me. I had a terrible qualifying day due to the rain and a lack of confidence, but I believed in my ability to produce a good race result, and I managed it. I’m close to the top of the Riders’ Championship now, so I need to keep my head down and bring another strong finish this weekend in Jerez.”

Joan Mir:

“One week ago in Portugal I was unlucky, I struggled a bit with my bike and I ended up getting taken out of the race by another rider. Although, on the good side, I didn’t get injured. The key thing is that in between the struggles I had good pace on Friday and Saturday and I feel more confident with my GSX-RR with each race. Jerez isn’t always my best track, but I’m determined to get a good finish for the sake of the points.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Jerez is a very tight and narrow track and it’s not easy to ride. However, it’s a classic on the calendar and there’s a lot of history in the tarmac of this place. We come here fresh from Portugal with our heads still in the game; Joan didn’t finish last weekend but Alex made a big step in the race, so we want to keep working on getting the most out of the 2022 package and keeping both riders running at the front.”