MotoGP Le Mans offers up tight and twisty low-speed corners this weekend

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 7.

After a triple-header of races which saw Team Suzuki Ecstar rocket up the rankings, culminating in a superb double podium last time out in Catalunya, the MotoGP paddock now moves on to a classic track in the form of Le Mans in France.

Built in 1965 around the famous 24hrs circuit, the current layout of Le Mans – known as the Bugatti circuit – is a challenging one. Tight and twisty with low-speed corners, those who are able to be late on the brakes and early on the throttle tend to do well. Usually held in May, this year’s race in early October will prove extra challenging with low temperatures and rain expected to feature on the agenda.

Joan Mir heads to France on a high after a run of three podium finishes which puts him second in the championship – just eight points from the title lead. Le Mans has been a happy hunting ground for the Mallorcan rider in previous years, as he took victory there in 2017 and second place in 2018.

Alex Rins enjoyed a much needed boost when he was back on the podium last time out in Barcelona and although Le Mans hasn’t been a favoured track for him in the past, with this year’s well-balanced GSX-RR he is feeling confident of a good result.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“The double podium we achieved with our riders in Catalunya was fantastic for all the team and a nice reward for the hard work of everyone involved in this project. Alex and Joan are feeling confident with their bikes and they are on a good path, which is a positive thing when arriving at such a demanding track as Le Mans. The GSX-RR is a well-balanced bike that has improved a lot as well, we saw it already at some other races where on paper we were perhaps expecting to struggle a bit and in the end we could fight in the top positions. Hopefully Le Mans will be another similar one with a positive result, although we must take the weather into consideration as it usually plays a big part in France.”

Joan Mir:

“My mind at the moment is focused only on continuing getting the best positions I can and trying to build points. I’m really pleased with how the last few weeks have gone, and Le Mans is a track I quite like, although with the weather it could be tough for everyone this year! I’m ready to get back on track and see what we can do.”

Alex Rins:

“Getting a podium last time out at my home race was such a great feeling, and I’m certainly aiming to stand on the box again as soon as possible. Le Mans is not the best track for me, but my GSX-RR feels good in almost every circuit this year so I’m keen to get riding and see what’s possible.”