Mugello MotoGP fastest circuit on the calendar

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello for the Italian GP, home race for the Borgo Panigale-based squad and sixth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.



The Tuscan race track, located near Scarperia, is one of the fastest circuits on the calendar and has seen Ducati on the podium in all of the last five editions of the Italian GP. It is since 2017 that the Italian manufacturer remains undefeated at Mugello, where it has taken three fantastic victories with Andrea Dovizioso (2017), Jorge Lorenzo (2018) and Danilo Petrucci (2019). Ducati also boasts fourteen podiums on this track, including four victories, the first one taken by Casey Stoner in 2009.



Francesco Bagnaia, second in the overall standings just one point behind leader Quartararo, has already scored three podiums this year and was the author of an extraordinary comeback in the wet at the last French GP, from sixteenth on the grid to fourth at the finish line. Pecco arrives in Tuscany determined to fight for a significant result on his home track.



Jack Miller, fourth in the overall standings, winner of the last two Grands Prix held in Spain and France and, fresh from renewing with the Ducati Lenovo Team for 2022, returns to action confident that he can once again be among the protagonists of the weekend.



After the first five rounds of the season, Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team lead the constructors’ and teams’ classifications, respectively.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (79 points)

“The Italian Grand Prix is our home race, and it’s held at Mugello, one of my favourite tracks! It’ll be the first time I’ll ride here wearing the official colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team, and this motivates me even more! During the last few races, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP has always been excellent, and Mugello is a circuit that suits our bike’s technical specifications very well. We’ll see how it goes this weekend, but I’m determined and confident that we can have a good race”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (64 points)

“After almost two years, we’re back at Mugello, and I’m really thrilled. The Italian GP is the home race for our team, and this track is always special. It will definitely be a very different weekend without the fans in the stands, but I’m sure that all the Ducatisti will be cheering for us from home! After winning the last two Grands Prix, I’m very motivated, and I’m keen to keep that momentum going. I can’t wait to get back on track this weekend!”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday at 9:55 am local time (CEST) for the first free practice session of the Italian GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Italy

Name: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Best lap: Márquez (Honda) 1:47.639 (175.4 km/h) – 2013

Circuit record: Márquez (Honda) 1:45.519 (178.9 km/h) – 2019

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati) 356.7 km/h – 2019

Track length: 5.245 km

Race distance: 23 laps (120.6 km)

Corners: 15 (5 left, 9 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° Petrucci (Ducati); 2° Márquez (Honda), 3° Dovizioso (Ducati)

Pole Position: Márquez (Honda) 1:45.519 (178.9 km/h)

Fastest lap: Miller (Ducati) 1:47.657 (175.3 km/h)



Rider Information



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 159 (104 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 139 (34 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 10 (8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 8 (1 MotoGP, 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3), Qatar 2021 (MotoGP)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (110 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (143 points)