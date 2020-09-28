MX2 and MXGP of Lombardia Race Results

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s MX2 pairing of Thomas Kjer Olsen and Jed Beaton have respectively finished first and second overall at the MXGP of Lombardia. Their breakthrough overall results follow a series of strong performances in the lead up to round nine of the 2020 MXGP series, where Thomas claimed 2-4 moto results to stand on the top step of the podium for the first time this season. Charging to an impressive debut MX2 World Championship race win in moto two, Jed Beaton placed second overall following a seventh-place result in race one. Arminas Jasikonis raced to a solid sixth in MXGP race one before crashing out of race two.

Thomas Kjer Olsen claimed a well-deserved overall victory at the MXGP of Lombardia following consistent 2-4 results, continuing his recent run of impressive form in the MX2 World Championship. Ending the opening lap of race one in sixth place, the FC 250 rider quickly progressed to fourth on lap four before going on to deliver consistent laps and show impressive race fitness. Olsen made the pass for third on the penultimate lap before charging past Maxime Renaux on the final lap, claiming second place in moto one.

Avoiding the opening lap chaos in race two, Kjer Olsen found a number of creative lines around the tight Mantova circuit, disposing of many of his rivals while in pursuit of the leaders. Placing fourth at the end of the moto, he did enough to claim first overall and secured his first podium-topping result since round two in 2019. TKO’s performances elevate him up the championship leaderboard to sixth, well within sight of the top five.

After placing a strong seventh in moto one, Jed Beaton charged to an impressive debut MX2 moto win in Mantova. Carving a tight line around the opening turn, the Australian emerged in third place and immediately went to work. Attacking the track during the opening few laps he made the pass into second on lap two and then wasted little time taking the lead of the race with an aggressive pass at the beginning of lap three. With a clear track ahead of him, Jed controlled his nerves and raced to victory and a second-place overall result, just one point from overall winner and teammate Thomas Kjer Olsen.

Arminas Jasikonis raced to a strong sixth in the opening race at the MXGP of Lombardia, setting himself up for a solid overall result. Making a strong start in race two, AJ ran as high as sixth for much of the moto before crashing out of the race on lap nine.

Kay De Wolf continued his strong season of EMX250 competition by claiming a solid fifth overall in Mantova. An opening race 12th was heavily improved upon with a strong runner-up finish in moto two. With his impressive result, De Wolf moved up to third in the championship standings.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to the Mantova venue for round 10 of the FIM Motocross World Championship on September 30 for the MXGP of Città di Mantova, the second in a trio of visits to the sandy Italian circuit.

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “I’m so happy. It’s been a tough season but I’m super-happy to win today. My riding was really good and although I didn’t win a moto, I was in the battle all day. Second place in the opening moto was great and then in race two it was just a crazy battle. I’ve got my confidence on the bike back now and I felt amazing all day today. It took some time and I had a really good week of training before today, so it’s coming together good now. I’m really happy for my team as well. They have stuck by me all year and through two injuries and here we are, on top of the podium. I’m super happy.”

Jed Beaton: “I can’t explain how happy I am to have won the second moto today. I had a great start in race two and got into the lead early on lap three. I then had a clear track and just focussed on my lines. As the race wore on I got a little nervous but kept it together. I did make a few mistakes but held on for the win. It’s been a tough year until this point and it’s all coming together now. The team have been great and I’m so happy and pleased for them, too. I’m looking forward to Wednesday now.”

Results – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 9

MXGP – Overall

1. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 45; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (GASGAS) 40; 3. Jorge Prado (KTM) 40… 15. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 15; 19. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna) 7

MXGP – Race 1

1. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 17 laps, 34:47:314; 2. Jorge Prado (KTM) 34:55:495; 3. Antonio Cairoli (KTM) 34:56:788… 6. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 35:30:235; 17. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna) 36:28:980

MXGP – Race 2

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 17 laps, 34:56:930; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (GASGAS) 35:11:310; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 35:33:930… 18. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna) 36:24:473

MX2 – Overall

1. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 40; 2. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 39; 3. Ben Watson (Yamaha) 37; 11. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 19; 23. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 4

MX2 – Race 1

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 17 laps, 35:59:768; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36:06:001; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 36:09:148… 7. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 36:26:829; 12. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 36:52:818; 21. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 37:41:659; 24. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 38:02:098; 28. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 16 laps, 36:14:152

MX2 – Race 2

1. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 35:28:853; 2. Ben Watson (Yamaha) 35:29:924; 3. Conrad Mewse (KTM) 35:38:298; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:47:772; 11. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 36:14:900; 17. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 36:48:733; 21. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 37:24:312; 22. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 37:27:334

Championship Standings – After Round 9

MXGP

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 316pts; 2. Antonio Cairoli (KTM) 311; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 300… 7. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 248; 23. Evgeny Bobryshev (Husqvarna) 26; 24. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 26; 27. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna) 19; 33. Lars van Berkel (Husqvarna) 9; 36. Brent Van Doninck (Husqvarna) 5

MX2

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 386pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 356; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 295; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 286… 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 228; 15. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 85; 17. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 72; 18. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 62; 32. Gianmarco Cenerelli (Husqvarna) 21; 34. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 11; 38. Roland Edelbacher (Husqvarna) 5; 39. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 3