MXGP and MX2 teams gearing up for intense run of 3 consecutive Grand Prix rounds

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Strive for Podium Performances in Sweden

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are gearing up for another intense run of three consecutive Grand Prix rounds, starting with the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend in Uddevalla, Sweden.

The hard-packed and stony’ Glimminge Motorstadion’ circuit will stage the Swedish Grand Prix for the 25th time in its history. This venue has been a staple of the FIM Motocross World Championship since 2001, missing only a few rounds in 2016, 2018, and the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

As the 2024 MXGP series enters its final six rounds, Calvin Vlaanderen aims to maintain his speed and consistency as he focuses on securing his place in the championship, where he is currently fourth. The 28-year-old Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider arrives in Uddevalla with happy memories of a race win and podium finish in 2019. With these achievements in mind, he looks forward to the Swedish Grand Prix and lines up eager to replicate and even surpass his previous successes.

As for Andrea Bonacorsi, the young Italian enjoyed a rare weekend off and used the ‘downtime’ to recharge his batteries ahead of the next flurry of races. The 21-year-old enjoyed racing the Uddevalla track in the EMX250 Championship last year, where he took his GYTR-kitted YZ250F to second overall. This weekend will mark his first time on Swedish soil on the YZ450FM, and he looks forward to seeing how he fares.

After ending the MXGP of Flanders in the Dutch team’s neighbouring country, Belgium, on a high, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga is aiming for more of the same this weekend. Elzinga’s best result as a rookie in MX2 last year was at the MXGP of Sweden in Uddevalla, where he went 3-5 for fourth overall. With a full season and a half of racing in MX2 as a Factory rider under his belt, the 22-year-old is focused on his mindset and knows that if he stays relaxed, the results will come.

As for the team’s rookie, Karlis Reisulis, the young Latvian arrives excited to keep the momentum. After securing a career-best fifth in the MX2 Race Two at the MXGP of Flanders 10 days ago, the 18-year-old star hopes to keep the ball rolling.

Joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams in the paddock, the VRT Yamaha Official team, with its talented youngsters Ivano van Erp and Gavin Towers, will line up for the eighth round of the EMX250 championship. Van Erp is currently fourth in the standings, while the team’s last-minute call-up, American talent Towers, started four rounds late and has charged up the ranks to 20th.

Completing Yamaha’s line-up in Sweden this weekend, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team returns after a lengthy seven-week break; however, only Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets will feature as Mano Faure continues to recover from a broken femur. Heitink and Bervoets will line up for the eighth round of the EMX125 Championship in eighth and 10th, respectively.

Calvin Vlaanderen

4th MXGP World Championship Standings, 507-points

“It was nice to have a weekend off. I played some golf and helped my brother with moving to a new city. I really like the track in Uddevalla—it’s a bit stony and slippery but nice and technical when rough. I won a race there in 2019 and was second on the podium. My goal this weekend is to continue my flow and be fighting at the front.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

13th MXGP World Championship Standings, 208-points

“In the weekend off, I just recharged and had some nice bike rides with a few friends. I really like the place there in Uddevalla; the track is pretty nice too, so I’m looking forward to riding with the big bike there. The goal is to have fun and enjoy what I’m doing. I had a nice weekend last year there with P2 overall and a great feeling on the track.”

Rick Elzinga

7th MX2 Championship Standings, 429-points

“I was riding on Saturday, but on Sunday, I had a nice day out visiting friends in the city. I love Uddevalla as a track; I tend to do well there and enjoy riding it. I also love the nature in Sweden and Sweden in general. The goal is to play with the bike—the rest will come. Last year, Uddevalla was my best result, finishing 4th overall with the same points as third (3-5).”

Karlis Reisulis

19th MX2 Championship Standings, 101-points

“In my weekend off, I went and did some training as well as some endurance training. I really like Sweden itself, and I think the track is nice too, so I’m really looking forward to this round. My goal is to go out there and do the best I can. I was in Uddevalla once on a 125, but it wasn’t my best race of that season. I’m thinking to change that this upcoming weekend.”