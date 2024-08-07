Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner back in action at Autodromo do Algarve Portimao Portugal

Gardner and Aegerter Ready for Take Off in Portimao Sunset

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will be back in action at Autodromo do Algarve (Portimao), Portugal, for the seventh round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship on 09-11 August.

Prior to the Portuguese round, Gardner was called again by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the British GP. Following a productive weekend, the Aussie rider is eager to be back on his Yamaha R1 machine.

Dominique Aegerter was also on track at the weekend, on a Yamaha R1 as the Swiss rider took part in the Italian Superbike Championship in Misano – where he fought for victory. He is now confident and prepared to take on the physical Autodromo do Algarve this weekend.

Last time out in Most, Gardner enjoyed a strong weekend to finish inside the top five on Sunday in both races. Aegerter was on his way to a pair of solid races too, but only misfortune denied him good results on Czech soil and he is now looking for redemption.

The weekend schedule will differ than usual as Race 1 will get underway at 18:00 local time (WEST) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 14:45.

Remy Gardner: “It is going to be my fifth race weekend in the last six weeks! I’m enjoying my time and I’m thankful to Yamaha who gave me again the opportunity to race with the MotoGP. Now it’s time to focus again on our Championship; we’re having a good momentum and we need to keep it alive. Moreover, Portimao is one of my favorite tracks and last year we had a very good round there, so I’m really looking forward to the next round and I’m eager to see again all the guys!”

Dominique Aegerter: “I had fun last weekend in the Italian Championship in Misano with the Yamaha R1, I feel it was a good training overall ahead of the next round. I would like to thank Yamaha for the support and all the guys who made it possible in a short time, we had also some successful races there and this is giving me extra confidence for our WorldSBK campaign. Last year in Portimao we had a solid Race 2, I hope we could improve from that and have a solid weekend on Portuguese soil. We really want to redeem ourselves following some misfortunes in the previous rounds, but I’m confident we’ll bounce back and we’re aware of the working area we need to focus on in order to be competitive.”