Big and Bold: 2025 Honda Motorcycles Set to Dominate the Road!

CB650R & CBR650R Bring Honda E-Clutch Technology to the U.S. Powersports Market

Honda’s middleweight sport and standard machines get important upgrades

Elite CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP benefits from significant improvements

Announcement includes total of seven on-road motorcycle models

In an announcement today, American Honda confirmed that Honda E-Clutch technology will be offered to U.S. customers on the CB650R and CBR650R. Previously unveiled in Europe, the cutting-edge feature delivers several benefits, making the riding experience easier, sportier and less fatiguing. Now available to U.S. customers on Honda’s middleweight standard and sport bikes, Honda E-Clutch is appealing to riders of widely varying skill and experience levels, enabling all to focus on the fun of riding more comfortably. In addition to E-Clutch, the new CB650R and CBR650R receive other important updates, including styling, LED lighting and a new TFT screen.

“Honda has long been a pioneer in the field of innovative motorcycle clutch and transmission technology, and we’re pleased to continue that tradition with the CB650R and CBR650R,” said Colin Miller, Manager of Public Relations at American Honda. “By eliminating the need to pull in a clutch lever during starts, gear changes and stops, E-Clutch simplifies riding and makes it more enjoyable for beginners and experts alike. And yes, if and when you prefer to ride in a traditional manner, the clutch lever can still be used.”

Today’s announcement also included a number of new 2025 models, highlighted by the flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Proven capable of routinely winning the Stock 1000 class this MotoAmerica road race season, the Fireblade now features a host of significant upgrades aimed at elevating performance even more. Also revealed were four returning on-road models: the CBR1000R and CBR600R supersport models, the CB300R standard and the Monkey miniMOTO.

All of the models in this announcement are scheduled to be available in dealers in September.

2025 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Boasting ultimate technology that has proven capable of regularly winning Stock 1000 races in MotoAmerica (America’s AMA-sanctioned top-level national championship), the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is designed and developed with zero compromises when it comes to maximum performance, drawing upon a record of continuous accomplishments. Street legal but track-ready, the legendary Fireblade is the epitome of high spec, and it benefits from a host of significant upgrades for 2025. With elite electronic suspension, highly advanced rider aids and an ultra-capable inline four-cylinder engine, it all adds up to a game changer in the tradition of the original CBR models.

Color: Grand Prix Red

2025 CBR1000RR

The archetype of Honda’s “Total Control” philosophy, the CBR1000RR combines light weight and maneuverability with optimal power. With a racing pedigree like few others, this superbike excels in the most competitive environments while also appealing to discriminating motorcyclists who demand the highest possible performance from their daily rider. The CBR1000RR is available in ABS and non-ABS versions, both versions guaranteeing superior performance, feel and feedback at local track days, amateur road races or twisty canyon roads.

Color: Pearl White

2025 CBR600RR

When it comes to a motorcycle that’s in its element both on and off the racetrack, it just doesn’t get any better than Honda’s CBR600RR. Of course, this is no surprise, considering it boasts a high-performance inline-four engine and responsive Showa suspension inspired by Honda’s extensive racing heritage. Available in ABS and non-ABS versions, the CBR600RR delivers racetrack-level performance at an accessible price.

Color: Deep Pearl Gray

2025 CB300R

With a stance that is minimalist yet aggressive, the CB300R continues its reign as the entry-level bike for riders with attitude. The smallest of the CB models, it takes its naked-bike styling seriously, putting fully blacked-out hardware on display for all to see. That said, its appeal extends beyond looks; the CB300R also features many of the higher-performance attributes found on its larger-displacement siblings, such as a light weight, aluminum wheels and ABS brakes. Combine these modern features with an affordable price and it’s easy to see why the CB300R is often the bike of choice for riders who are new to the sport.

Colors: Pearl Dusk Yellow; Matte Black Metallic

2025 Monkey

Back again for 2025, Honda’s iconic Monkey continues to make friends and influence people wherever it goes. An irresistible mix of nostalgic styling and modern performance, this nifty little ride appeals to a variety of riders, from entry-level newbies to motorcycling veterans. A compact build and comfortably plush suspension speak to the former, while the latter appreciate the throwback styling, as well as features like the snappy 124cc fuel-injected engine and ABS brakes. All in all, the Monkey combines the best of today and yesterday in one charmingly retro, affordable package.

CB650R

Honda’s long history of creating iconic middleweight standards takes another giant step forward for the popular CB650R welcomes high-tech E-Clutch technology to the motorcycle world. Intended to make riding sportier, easier and less tiring, the new feature (also offered on the CBR650R) brings more enjoyment and flexibility across a wide range of scenarios, for a next-level riding experience that is freer and more comfortable, characteristics that are appealing to a broad range of riders. With an updated Neo Sports Café look to celebrate the new technology, the CB650R is a naked bike with looks that match its impressive performance, well-suited for daily commutes and weekend outings on twisty backroads. To further add to the look and feel of the CB650R, and enhance the riding experience, nine Honda Accessories are offered.

Color: Pearl Smoky Gray

CBR650R

Delivering an ideal mix of practicality and performance, Honda’s middleweight sport bike boasts a finely tuned chassis delivering light, responsive handling, as well as a high-revving inline-four-cylinder engine that offers enjoyable power. For the CBR650R (alongside its standard CB650R sibling) has also been bestowed with the notable responsibility of introducing high-tech Honda E-Clutch technology to the motorcycle world. Ensuring its worthiness of such a distinction, the model gets a number of styling and convenience upgrades, making it even more of a pleasure to own for a wide spectrum of riders, and a gratifying intersection of values for the modern sport-bike enthusiast. To add to the upgraded styling and conveniences of the CBR650R, nine Honda Accessories are offered.

Color: Grand Prix Red

25YM Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

The CRF1100L Africa Twin, Honda’s hard-charging off-road adventurer, continues its quest for new horizons alongside the Africa Twin ES, with updated graphics and a new colour combination for 25YM.

The base bike is equipped with Showa coil spring suspension, while the ES offers Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™) damping control and rear spring preload adjustment as well as heated grips and ACC socket. Both models share the same upper fairing, seat unit and 5-way height adjustable screen, plus tubeless tires. A full electronics package employs a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to manage riding modes and HSTC as well as Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control, USB port and standard fit cruise control. Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), including cornering detection functionality, remains a popular option. The full colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen incorporates Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth connectivity. Four tailor-made Genuine Honda Accessory Packs – Urban, Rally, Travel and Adventure – are ready to create the perfect traveling partner.

Introduction

It’s been well over three decades since the Honda XRV650 Africa Twin first rolled into Europe and while the motorcycle that now bears its name – launched for 2016 as the CRF1000L Africa Twin – was a brand-new machine from the wheels up, it fully inherited the essence and spirit of what made the original so popular.

It was the balance between power and light weight that was at the heart of the original bike’s appeal, just as it was for the new model. With its unique, athletic appearance, an enjoyable, usable engine and capable, comfortable chassis, the CRF1000L Africa Twin proved itself a true modern-day all-rounder and has been hugely popular with round-the-world adventurers, around-town commuters and weekend tourers alike.

2018 saw the Africa Twin, in both manual transmission and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) form, receive Throttle By Wire (TBW) control plus 3 riding modes, expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) options, and intake/exhaust development for improved engine response and sound. The platform also expanded: the Africa Twin Adventure Sports – with the same updates but featuring improved wind protection, greater tank range and longer-travel suspension – extended the machine even further into long-range territory.

For the 2020, the introduction of a bigger capacity, longer stroke 1084cc engine marked another landmark in the evolution of the Africa Twin. The touring ability of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports* was further enhanced by adding the option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™) suspension.

At the same time the CRF1100L Africa Twin itself was comprehensively redrawn with an aggressive, compact rally style and even sharper off-road focus. Alongside the increase in power and torque from the engine, it was also significantly lighter – in keeping with the first principles set out all those years ago. 2022 saw the Africa Twin gain refined DCT settings for smoother handling in 1st and 2ndgears and standard fitment aluminium rear carrier.

24YM marked another major step forward in the model’s development with an Electronic Suspension (ES) choice, more torque from the engine, further DCT improvements and enhanced equipment levels. Mechanically unchanged for 25YM the Africa Twin continues to build its reputation as a benchmark big-bore on- and off-roader.

Since its reintroduction in 2016, the Africa Twin has been the 2nd most popular model in the 1000cc+ Adventure class, with over 104,000 units bearing the name ‘Africa Twin’ being sold across Europe. Hugely popular, it has always been in Honda’s top three selling models, being top seller in six of the eight calendar years from 2016 to 2023.

Model Overview

The 25YM CRF1100L Africa Twin carries a strong focus on core off-road ability, with the look and feel of a slim rally machine. Its 1,084cc parallel twin cylinder engine produces peak torque of 112Nm with peak power of 75kW.

Two options are available: The CRF1100L Africa Twin, with standard Showa suspension, and the CRF1100L Africa Twin ES, which features Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™). Showa EERA™ offers optimized damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move. The CRF1100L Africa Twin ES also includes an ACC charging socket and heated grips as standard, just like its CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports sibling.

Both Africa Twin variants share a rugged steel frame, CRF450R-derived aluminium swingarm, chassis geometry, suspension travel and ground clearance. Tubeless tires allow for easier repairs without the need to remove the wheel.

A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls not only the 7-level HSTC but also 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection. There are four default riding modes: URBAN, TOUR, GRAVEL and OFF-ROAD.

Tailored for complete control, the riding position features a slim section seat, and high-set handlebars. Dual LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) give optimum visibility, improving safety and Cruise Control is a standard fit. Also, to make long-range road riding more comfortable, the aggressively styled front fairing mounts a 5-way adjustable screen for maximum forward visibility or increased wind protection depending on rider choice.

A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen brings immersive engagement with the machine’s systems, plus Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 25YM CRF1100L Africa Twin will be available in three paint options that all feature bold new graphics:

Grand Prix Red

Matt Ballistic Black Metallic

Pearl Glare White with **NEW** Pearl Hawkseye Blue Metallic Tricolour (only available on the CRF1100L Africa Twin ES)

25YM Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

The long-distance ready CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports tours into 25YM with an all-new colour and updated graphics.

Standard-fit Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™) suspension is matched to a 19-inch front wheel, 110/80-19 tire and 835/855mm seat height. Its 1,084cc engine twin-cylinder engine produces plenty of torque – 112Nm peak. And a full electronics package uses a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to manage HSTC, cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control and cornering detection functionality on the DCT version. Practicality comes in the shape of multiple riding modes, standard fit cruise control, heated grips, USB port, ACC charger and full colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen incorporating Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth connectivity. Dual LED headlights feature Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and Cornering Lights. The DCT option offers smooth launch and slow-speed feel. Four tailor-made Genuine Honda Accessory Packs – Urban, Rally, Travel and Adventure – are ready to create the perfect traveling partner.

Model Overview

The 25YM CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports shares the frame and engine of the more off-road focused CRF1100L Africa Twin but has a role very much of its own: to offer riders real continent-crossing long-haul ability and practicality both on- and off-road.

For strong acceleration, especially for when two-up and fully loaded, the 1,084cc parallel twin cylinder engine produces peak torque of 112Nm with peak power of 75kW.

Showa EERA™ suspension offers optimum constantly adjusted damping control. Four default modes – SOFT, MID, HARD and OFF-ROAD – cover every type of riding situation, and there’s a USER mode for further fine-tuning on the move. Rear spring preload can also be adjusted while moving.

The 19-inch front wheel wears a 110/80-19 tire, delivering impressive front grip and feedback for better on-road stability and comfort when fully loaded; suspension stroke, front and rear is set at 210/200mm, also for improved on-road handling ability and confident ground reach.

Long-range touring credentials come in the shape of a large 24.8L fuel tank, extensive wind protection, 5-way height-adjustable screen, large engine sump guard, aluminium rear carrier plus tubeless wheels and tires. An ACC charger and heated grips are standard fit.

DCT gives a natural feel from initial pull-away and at very low speeds. A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls not only the 7-level HSTC but also 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection. There are four default riding modes: URBAN, TOUR, GRAVEL and OFF-ROAD.

Tailored for complete control, the riding position features a slim section seat and high-set handlebars. Seat height is set at 835/855mm. Dual LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) feature three-stage Cornering Lights that automatically adjust the field of illumination depending on the lean angle, giving optimum visibility for improved safety. Cruise control and heated grips are standard-fit. A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen brings immersive engagement with the machine’s systems, plus Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 25YM CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be available in two paint options, both featuring bold new graphics, with the Pearl Glare White (Tricolour) paying homage to the iconic tricolour colour schemes of the XRV750 Africa Twin.

**NEW** Matt Iridium Gray Metallic

Pearl Glare White (Tricolour)

