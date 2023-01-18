﻿National Grand Prix Championship Round 1 Delano California

DeMartile Secures Second Place The first round of the NGPC series kicked off in Delano at the American MX Compound. Muddy conditions from a series of California winter storms greeted the riders and teams when they arrived at the track. Dare DeMartile and his mechanic prepped the race bike for a muddy setup. DeMartile got off to a mid-pack start and maintained a decent pace for the first few laps. After the first pit stop, Dare seemed to flip a switch and ride with intensity. He made passes one by one until he climbed up to 2nd place. He wasn’t able to get around the leader but strategic pit stops and great riding from Dare landed him in 2nd place to finish the day. A good start to the NGPC series, now the focus turns to the WORCS opener this weekend in Primm, CA.