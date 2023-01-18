﻿National Grand Prix Championship Round 1 Delano California

DeMartile Secures Second Place

The first round of the NGPC series kicked off in Delano at the American MX Compound. Muddy conditions from a series of California winter storms greeted the riders and teams when they arrived at the track. Dare DeMartile and his mechanic prepped the race bike for a muddy setup. DeMartile got off to a mid-pack start and maintained a decent pace for the first few laps. After the first pit stop, Dare seemed to flip a switch and ride with intensity. He made passes one by one until he climbed up to 2nd place. He wasn’t able to get around the leader but strategic pit stops and great riding from Dare landed him in 2nd place to finish the day. A good start to the NGPC series, now the focus turns to the WORCS opener this weekend in Primm, CA.

“First round of NGPC went great. I got off to a horrible start in 7th place start. I struggled the first few laps with vision so I went in for a quick pit stop and got some new goggles. After the pit I just put my head down and charged hard. I made it all the way up to second and was racing for the lead in the last two laps, but I decided to ride smart and not risk a fall over to salvage the race. Happy I got through this mud race and got on the box in a 2nd overall. It is a great way to start the season! The team did great!”
