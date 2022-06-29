New racer steps-in after sustaining knee injury at Laconia Short Track

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cameron Smith to Fill In For Injured Johnny Lewis

Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield Welcomes Cameron Smith for New York and Pennsylvania AFT Rounds

Milwaukee, WI (Wednesday, June 29, 2022) – After sustaining a knee injury at the Laconia Short Track round of the American Flat Track Series, Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield’s Johnny Lewis will not be suiting up for the upcoming rounds of the championship. But Lewis’ misfortune spells opportunity for promising young flat track racer Cameron Smith, who will fill in with the Moto Anatomy X team aboard the Twins FT for rounds eight and nine of the AFT series in the Production Twins class, starting this weekend at the New York Short Track at Weedsport Raceway.

Cameron Smith of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, is already a familiar face in the AFT Production Twins class. The 23-year-old celebrated two podium finishes in 2021, including a second-place finish at Weedsport, and is fresh off a fourth-place finish at the Lima Half-Mile. Smith is eager for the opportunity to race aboard the Royal Enfield Twins FT motorcycle at both the New York Short Track at Weedsport Raceway on July 2 and the Port Royal Half-Mile in Pennsylvania on July 16.

“I’m definitely excited to be running the Royal Enfield at the New York Short Track and Port Royal—that’s my home race,” says Smith. “I definitely can’t wait to get on the Twins FT and see what we can do. I grew up near Johnny and I got my style from him. I think the way the bike is set up, and because Johnny and I are the same height and kinda have the same style, we should be able to do well.”

As for Johnny Lewis, it’s a bittersweet turn of events, but the Moto Anatomy X racer is happy to hand an opportunity to someone he considers a friend and protégé. “I trained Cameron when he was 11, 12 years old, and on and off in the last few years,” said Lewis. “He has demonstrated winning speed, and he trusts me so I know I can help point him in the right direction. So it’s a good match.”

Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X crew also have utmost confidence in the Twins FT motorcycle, which they have been dedicated to developing with Royal Enfield. “I think I could have won again at Lima,” said Lewis, referring to his landmark victory in Ohio last year. “The bike is that good. We’re really happy with where it’s at, so as much as it sucks for me, I think it’s also really neat to see our development to this point. We have high expectations for the short tracks and half miles coming up. My goal is to be back in time for Peoria and the West Coast swing later this summer. But for now, our focus is on Cameron for these next two rounds.”

Adrian Sellers, Royal Enfield Head, Industrial Design, is also looking forward to having Smith under the tent. “We’re excited to have Cameron ride the Twins FT. He’s clearly proved himself this year and last, and his close relationship with Johnny makes him a natural fit for standing in while he’s injured. We’re also looking forward to his insights into the motorcycle and his fresh perspective on the Twins FT package. As only the second racer to ride the 2022 chassis, his inputs will be valuable to the continued development of the Twins FT.”

Cameron Smith with the Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield Twins FT. Sharing a similar stature and racing style to Johnny Lewis, Smith should be a natural fit.

