Results: Snowshoe GNCC West Virginia & Mammoth Motocross Mammoth Lakes

The Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia gave riders and fans a heavy dose of rain and mud. The off-and-on rain that fell all weekend made for some treacherous, muddy, and slick conditions. Not only were riders battling each other but also the elements and the track. In the XC2 class Beta Factory Riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson both seemed to struggle a bit in the mud. Jon Johnson finished 8th, while Evan Smith finished in 10th. Beta’s XC3 rider, Jay Lipscomb had a great start to his race, running in the top 3. Then a bent shifter knocked him back 5 spots, but with his steady riding, Lipscomb was able to regain the places he lost and finish in 3rd place.
Results:
Jon Johnson
8th Place – XC2
Evan Smith
10th Place – XC2
Jay Lipscomb
3rd Place – XC3
Photos: Ken Hill
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I had a good push mid-race to make my way into 6th place and ended up making the pass for 5th on the last lap to only get stuck and fall back to 8th with only 4 miles to go! I’m ready for the break to really focus on my training and to better my performance.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Muddy day on the mountain, the track was a blast and the bike was great! I struggled in the rocky muddy conditions more than I usually do. But I’m happy to have salvaged a decent result on such a tough day.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“The Snowshoe GNCC started off good, I moved up into 3rd place pretty quick before bending my shifter on one of the many rocks. I rode the rest of the lap before stopping to replace it which knocked me back into 8th place. After the pit, I just tried to ride my own race and do what I could. I knew that the track was easy to lose time on, so I rode a consistently quick pace and ended up moving into 3rd in the last lap.”
Mammoth Motocross
Mammoth Lakes, CA
June 25th – June 26th, 2022
Beta USA Team Manager Carlen Gardner and one of his Factory riders Dare DeMartile took some time away from their busy schedules to race the legendary Mammoth Motocross this past weekend. Since 1968, Mammoth MX has provided riders with an atmosphere like no other! Old-school moto as the track is high speed, rough, and loamy. Riders were greeted with almost perfect conditions, 75-degree days in the 8000 ft. elevation.
Gardner raced the FMF 2-Stroke Challenge and took the top spot aboard his 300 RX proving that he still has the speed to compete at a high level. DeMartile faced a stacked field on Friday in the Open Pro taking a solid 4th place and then backing it up with a second place finish on Sunday in the 450 Pro class.
Results:
Carlen Garden
1st Place – FMF 2-Stroke
Dare DeMartile
2nd Place – 450 Pro
4th Place – Open Pro
Photos: Matt Dowsey
Carlen Gardner
Factory 300 RX
“Mammoth Motocross was great as always. Got up there the Sunday before to hang out all week and help some mini racers. Thursday practice was tricky because of the elevation and I wanted to get my 300 RX perfect for the conditions. I had a day off to help Dare race the 450 Open on Friday and the way he rode really motivated me to also perform well for Beta. Saturday I had a great battle in the division race which fired me up again to put on a show. The main event rolled around and I got a second-place start and battled for the lead to bring it home in the FMF Two-Stroke class. Fun to get out and mix it up for the weekend in Mammoth.”
Dare DeMartile
Factory 450 RR
“Mammoth was awesome! Started out Friday with the Open Pro and I ended up getting 6th in the first moto with a bad start. The second moto of the Open Pro I got a better start and got into the 4th position and rode it there till the finish. Carlen road on Saturday and went 1,1 both motos for an easy overall victory in the 2-stroke open. Sunday was the 450 Pro. I got off to a good start and made 2 passes to get me into second where I was catching Trey Canard of Factory Honda HRC. The second moto I got off to a 5th place start. I had myself in 3rd after the first 5 laps and rode it on in for a 2nd overall. Great weekend of racing some motocross!”
