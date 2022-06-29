Results: Snowshoe GNCC West Virginia & Mammoth Motocross Mammoth Lakes

Carlen Gardner Factory 300 RX “Mammoth Motocross was great as always. Got up there the Sunday before to hang out all week and help some mini racers. Thursday practice was tricky because of the elevation and I wanted to get my 300 RX perfect for the conditions. I had a day off to help Dare race the 450 Open on Friday and the way he rode really motivated me to also perform well for Beta. Saturday I had a great battle in the division race which fired me up again to put on a show. The main event rolled around and I got a second-place start and battled for the lead to bring it home in the FMF Two-Stroke class. Fun to get out and mix it up for the weekend in Mammoth.”