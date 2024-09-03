Pirelli debuts a new soft rear tire at Misano

After the Aragón Grand Prix last weekend, Pirelli and the riders of the Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships are back on track immediately for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, the first of the two rounds scheduled at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, in Italy.

And for the Moto2™ riders there will be a novelty on the tyre side: Pirelli has decided to introduce a new SC0 (soft) development rear tyre, which on this occasion will replace the SC1 (medium) usually provided within the standard allocation. Therefore, at the rear, the Moto2™ riders will have two soft compound tyres, with the new D0640 specification featuring a compound with improved performance compared to the standard solution.

At the same time, again compared to the standard allocation, the quantities of tyres per rider increase: the front tyres in Moto2™ go from 6 for each compound to 8, while in Moto3™ both the two front and two rear options increase by one unit compared to the standard allocation. A brand new SC0 development for Moto2™ to continue to improve “So far, the soft SC0 rear tyre has been by far the preferred choice for Moto2™ riders throughout the season, the most used both in practice sessions and in the race, confirming itself as an extremely competitive and versatile tyre. Despite the excellent results, our development work never stops, which is why we have decided to bring an evolution of the soft by introducing instead of the standard SC1 a development SC0 version, the D0640 specification, which thanks to a new compound should offer further improvements compared to the already excellent performance of the standard soft. Misano is the ideal circuit to do it at because we expect rather hot temperatures and therefore the rear SC1, more suitable for low temperatures and other circuits, would certainly not have been used. In this way, however, the riders will have two options available, both valid and we will be able to see a direct comparison between the standard SC0 and the development one. We have also decided to increase the number of front tyres allocated for Moto2™ and both front and rear Moto3™ tyres to meet the needs of the teams and help them set up the bike over the weekend. I would like to remind you that more tyres allocated does not mean that the riders will be able to use more tyres during the weekend by regulation, but simply that, if they wish, they will be able to use tyres of the same compound in all sessions and in the race, having a sufficient quantity to be able to do so without necessarily having to use the second compound in allocation as well. The GP of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini will be the first of two races that will be held on the same circuit; therefore, the work that technicians and riders will do will be valid for two, if the track and weather conditions remain unchanged”. · Dedicated allocation: in terms of specifications, SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium), the front options for Moto2™ do not change from the standard allocation per rider; however the quantities increase from 6 to 8 tyres for each option. The same quantity (8 units) is available for the two rear SC0 (soft) units, the standard one and the D0640 development specification. Each Moto3™ rider will be able to choose between 7 pieces of SC1 (soft) and as many of SC2 (medium) for the front, to be combined with SC1 (soft) or SC2 (medium) at the rear, both offered as 8 units. In this case, compared to the standard allocation, all options are increased by one tyre. In case of rain, there will be the DIABLO Rain wet solution in SCR1 compound for both classes for both the front (5 pieces) and the rear (6 pieces). · Allocation VS maximum utilisation: Allocation is the number of tyres for each compound that Pirelli makes available to each rider for the entire weekend, but this does not mean that riders can use all of these tyres. In fact, according to the regulations, each rider in both classes can use a maximum number of slick tyres during the race weekend: 8 front and 9 rear, for a total of 17. This limit applies in the case of standard allocation, i.e. when there are two compound options for the front and as many for the rear. Only if there is a third compound, for the front, rear or both axles, the limit increases by one unit for each axle concerned. In the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP, there are still two options for each axle in both classes, although Pirelli has increased the quantities available for each of these options; therefore, the maximum number of tyres that can be used by each rider remains unchanged. Each rider can choose the combinations of compounds they consider most suitable and, in this case, the greater availability of tyres for each compound offered by Pirelli allows them to focus on their preferred option without worrying about the quantity available. · A varied track: the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” is 4226 metres long, with a width of 12 metres and a straight of 430 metres. The track has 16 corners, of which 10 are right-handers and 6 left-handers. Among the most demanding ones, which require decisive braking and great stability of the front to attempt overtaking, turn 1, turn 8 and turn 16 stand out. The latter presents an additional challenge: after a series of right-handers, you suddenly switch to a left-hander, making tyre temperature management crucial. The first part of the circuit, up to turn 6, is characterized by corners tackled at low speed and with accentuated lean angles, where the grip of the shoulder of the tyre becomes fundamental. From turns 8 to 12, the track opens up in a series of fast and marked corners, which test the riders ability to make the most of the tyres’ performance.