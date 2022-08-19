New Six-Passenger Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew

Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew

Since its 2016 introduction, the Pioneer 1000 has set the bar in terms of technology and performance in a flagship multipurpose side-by-side. For the 2023 model year, Honda makes the platform even more versatile, expanding the family with the introduction of the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew—a highly anticipated longer, roomier version that is sure be popular on ranches and worksites.

The Crew is designed to leave nothing behind, with more space for passengers and cargo than ever before. The six-person cab features best-in-class second-row space for a comfortable ride, while a full-size cargo bed and numerous storage compartments are designed to transport tools and supplies with ease. Powered by a proven 999cc Unicam engine and equipped with Honda’s tough Dual Clutch Transmission, the Crew is capable of handling tough jobs with unparalleled efficiency. It delivers reliable performance thanks to Honda’s renowned durability, quality and reliability. Whether it’s working long hours or enjoying the long weekend, the Crew maximizes passenger and cargo space for enhanced capability on the job and delivers fun for the whole family on the trail.

NOTABLE FEATURES

Six-Person Cab: With a full-size second row of seating, the Crew comfortably seats six people, with class-leading space for a comfortable ride and easy vehicle entry and exit.

With a full-size second row of seating, the Crew comfortably seats six people, with class-leading space for a comfortable ride and easy vehicle entry and exit. Added Storage: Large front and rear under-seat storage areas make it convenient to securely transport tools and supplies. In addition, a handy new storage area has been added below the dash, with contents secured via cargo nets.

Large front and rear under-seat storage areas make it convenient to securely transport tools and supplies. In addition, a handy new storage area has been added below the dash, with contents secured via cargo nets. Tow/Haul Mode: The selectable tow/haul mode optimizes power delivery for carrying heavy loads.

The selectable tow/haul mode optimizes power delivery for carrying heavy loads. Updated EPS: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000 (announced in late March), the Electronic Power Steering system features 50% more torque assist and a return-to-center function assists the driver at high and low speeds.

As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000 (announced in late March), the Electronic Power Steering system features 50% more torque assist and a return-to-center function assists the driver at high and low speeds. Self-Leveling Rear Suspension: To maintain its stable handling at all times, the Crew features self-leveling rear shocks that automatically adjust according to the load in the vehicle.

To maintain its stable handling at all times, the Crew features self-leveling rear shocks that automatically adjust according to the load in the vehicle. Increased Power: Thanks to optimized valve timing and an updated throttle-body plate setting, the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew power plant benefits from strong mid- and upper-range power, for impressive acceleration and towing capacity. As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the size of the cooling fan has been increased correspondingly.

Thanks to optimized valve timing and an updated throttle-body plate setting, the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew power plant benefits from strong mid- and upper-range power, for impressive acceleration and towing capacity. As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the size of the cooling fan has been increased correspondingly. Transmission Updates: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the gear ratios match the increased power output, and changes were made to improve shifting action, with reduced shock during gear changes.

As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the gear ratios match the increased power output, and changes were made to improve shifting action, with reduced shock during gear changes. Beverage Holders: The dash-positioned cup holders are designed to hold tumbler-size cups up to 30 ounces in size. In-door drink-bottle holders are also provided in all doors.

The dash-positioned cup holders are designed to hold tumbler-size cups up to 30 ounces in size. In-door drink-bottle holders are also provided in all doors. New Door Nets: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the Crew has door nets with a simplified mounting structure and a finer mesh pattern for improved visibility.

As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the Crew has door nets with a simplified mounting structure and a finer mesh pattern for improved visibility. Pre-wired Accessory Connector: A pre-wired panel is provided under the hood to simplify installation of Honda and aftermarket electronic accessories.

A pre-wired panel is provided under the hood to simplify installation of Honda and aftermarket electronic accessories. Dash Switch Panel: Also to facilitate clean installation of electronic accessories, pre-wired switches are integrated in the dash. Unwired blanks are integrated in the dash for additional accessories.

Also to facilitate clean installation of electronic accessories, pre-wired switches are integrated in the dash. Unwired blanks are integrated in the dash for additional accessories. In-bed Outlet: The Crew has a handy 12-volt accessory receptacle in the bed, enabling use of electric devices like coolers, work lights, food warmers, sprayers, air compressors and more.

The Crew has a handy 12-volt accessory receptacle in the bed, enabling use of electric devices like coolers, work lights, food warmers, sprayers, air compressors and more. Meter: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, a new dash meter has modernized styling and features added functions including a clutch indicator, battery voltage and CAN communication.

As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, a new dash meter has modernized styling and features added functions including a clutch indicator, battery voltage and CAN communication. Wheels: The Crew comes with 14-inch aluminum wheels and OTR Dirt Master tires.

The Crew comes with 14-inch aluminum wheels and OTR Dirt Master tires. Sealed Cabin: A number of measures were taken to isolate the driver and passengers from engine heat and external debris and moisture.

A number of measures were taken to isolate the driver and passengers from engine heat and external debris and moisture. Styling: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, a new grill and fascia, along with updated graphics give the Crew an aggressive look.

DESIGN / STYLING

Building on the proven Pioneer 1000 platform, the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew nearly doubles the cab space over the 5-person model by adding a full-size second row of seating, while also maintaining functional cargo-bed space. The spacious second row offers best-in-class legroom, with 28 inches of knee space and a staggered center seat to maximize shoulder room. This allows passengers to conveniently enter the vehicle, ride in comfort while bringing along all their tools, and exit with ease when the destination is reached.

In addition, the Crew comes with tilt steering to adjust to different body sizes, and with a thickly padded foam seat for maximum comfort in all driving conditions. It’s equipped with six-ply OTR Dirt Master tires mounted on 14-inch wheels and halogen headlights are standard, providing superb illumination in low-light conditions.

Bed capacity is 1,000 lbs. (600 lbs. for the California model), and fuel-tank capacity is 7.9 gallons, including reserve.

Door nets are designed to make door operation simple, and a fine mesh pattern optimizes visibility. A black-on-white digital dash display has a modern appearance and includes indicators for clutch engagement and battery voltage. In addition to four door-mounted cupholders, a cupholder in the dash holds a tumbler-style container up to 30 ounces in size.

ENGINE / DRIVETRAIN

The Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke engine with a Unicam cylinder-head arrangement and four valves per cylinder. As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, changes to the valve timing and throttle-body settings result in more midrange and upper-rpm horsepower without sacrificing the engine’s smooth delivery. Acceleration is improved as a result, and towing capacity has increased by 25 percent, to 2,500 pounds.

Also used in the legendary CRF motocross models, Honda’s Unicam design utilizes lightweight “roller rockers” that are activated by the camshaft and in turn operate the valves. A roller contacts the cam, minimizing friction and wear compared to standard rocker arms. The design not only produces significant horsepower and torque, it also shrinks overall engine size and weight. These factors allow for a roomier cabin design and lower the vehicle’s center of gravity, thereby improving handling.

Longitudinal engine mounting eliminates unnecessary power-robbing right angles in the driveline, ensuring that more of the engine’s output is transmitted to the wheels. The engine and exhaust system are rubber-mounted to reduce vibration and noise.

As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, a larger radiator fan and added cabin shielding better dissipate and deflect engine heat, enhancing driver and passenger comfort.

Transmission

With increased engine power on tap, Honda’s engineers revised the transmission gear ratios to be wider overall, with more pulling power at lower speeds. This contributes to an increased towing capacity, allowing users to pull larger loads.

Honda’s legendary automatic Dual Clutch Transmission is standard on the Crew. DCT provides the durability and efficiency of a conventional manual transmission but can change gears automatically, upshifting and downshifting without driver input.

Functionally, the DCT has two coaxial main shafts and two automatic clutches, one for the odd numbered gears (1/3/5) and one for the even-numbered gears (2/4/6). The digital programming monitors numerous variables, including throttle position, air temperature, air pressure, engine rpm, vehicle speed, brake input and driving style, then calculates when to shift.

For example, when the driver’s input is relaxed, the DCT shifts at lower engine rpm for a quiet cabin, minimal vibration, optimal fuel efficiency, reduced drivetrain load and freer suspension action. With more aggressive driver input, higher engine speeds are maintained before shifting, maximizing engine torque and power. When descents are detected, the transmission downshifts to provide confidence-inspiring engine braking. As they did with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, Honda’s engineers fine-tuned the DCT’s algorithm to reduce the shock imparted by the hydraulic controls, for enhanced occupant comfort.

Two automatic shifting modes allow the driver to tune the driving behavior of the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew, with the Tow/Haul mode executing gear changes at higher rpm than Standard mode . The Two/Haul mode also allows for smoother shifts when the engine is under additional load.

Drivers also have the option of selecting Manual mode and making gear changes via paddle shifters mounted on the steering column. (The paddle shifters can also be used to force gear changes while driving in automatic modes, for example to initiate engine braking when approaching a corner.)

A notable convenience is the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew’s DCT memory function, which returns the transmission to the most recent drive mode when resuming forward motion after reverse is engaged.

Engine power is routed through the DCT to the wheels via direct front and rear driveshafts. The Crew comes standard with Honda’s torque-biasing, limited-slip differential. Turf Mode utilizes two-wheel drive and the limited-slip rear differential to protect lawns and other sensitive surfaces.

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION

The Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew has an 115.2-inch wheelbase and a 18.7-foot turning radius. As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, considerable effort went into reducing steering effort.

Suspension

Fully independent, long-travel, double-wishbone front and rear suspension is standard on the all-new Crew. Suspension travel is 10.5 inches in front, 10.0 inches at the rear.

To adapt to varying loads, the rear suspension automatically adjusts to maintain a level ride height. This provides a comfortable ride and stable handling, even when the bed is loaded with heavy tools and materials.

Brakes

Braking chores are handled by sure-footed, confidence-inspiring hydraulic disc brakes with 210mm rotors on all four wheels.

Electric Power Steering

EPS is standard on the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew. The ECU-controlled system monitors vehicle speed and steering input from the driver. The system then fine-tunes feedback to the driver, minimizing driving fatigue. As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the steering effort is greatly reduced thanks to additional torque assist, and the steering wheel centers more efficiently following a cornering maneuver. When using four-wheel-drive in challenging terrain, EPS significantly reduces harsh kickback.

Protection

Rec/utility side-by-side customers aren’t known for babying their vehicles, and the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew is ready to withstand hard use and rugged conditions. A steering gearbox, sliding steering shaft and robust one-piece frame with a four-point engine-mounting system enhance Honda’s legendary durability and toughness. In addition, a beefy undercarriage skid plate minimizes the risk of vehicle damage from rocks.

ACCESSORIES

As capable as the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew is, Honda knows that side-by-side customers typically enjoy personalizing their vehicles to make them their own, and to outfit them for specific applications. There are more than 50 accessories available for the all-new Crew, including LED headlights, speakers, plows, light bars and more. The collection of accessories allows owners to tailor the vehicle to their individual needs.

WARRANTY: Transferable one-year limited warranty; extended coverage available with a Honda Protection Plan