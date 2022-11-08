New Small-Displacement ATVs for 2023

One multipurpose ATV and two sport models return for the new model year

American Honda announced the return of three small-displacement ATVs for 2023, including the FourTrax Recon, TRX250X and TRX90X. From on-the-job utility to weekend recreation, these models showcase the wide range of capabilities of Honda’s light-duty ATVs.

The FourTrax Recon leads the way when it comes to doing more with less—its efficient 229cc engine delivers impressive torque for jobs around the ranch. Also returning for 2023, the TRX250X and TRX90X sport ATVs continue to serve as ideal entry points for new off-road enthusiasts, offering endless fun for family trail rides. The common thread between all three models lies in their small-displacement efficiency and reliable performance that owners can count on, ride after ride.

“As a pioneer in the ATV industry, we’re proud to continue offering models that are approachable, reliable and affordable,” said Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential Manager at American Honda. “The FourTrax Recon is such a versatile and practical machine, while TRX250X and TRX90X are all about fun and providing user-friendly platforms that allow new riders to get out and experience the trail.”

FourTrax Recon

As Honda’s lightest multipurpose ATV, the FourTrax Recon is all about versatility and efficiency. A 229cc engine delivers impressive torque for towing trailers or hauling heavy loads, while also offering smooth power for taking on hills and obstacles on the trail. An available ESP® transmission provides push-button shifting, while the standard model uses a traditional foot-shift transmission. With its smaller stature, the Recon is capable of maneuvering into tight areas that many ATVs can’t.

MSRP FourTrax Recon ES: $4,949 FourTrax Recon: $4,699

Colors: Red; Black Forest Green; Reactor Blue

Available FourTrax Recon ES: November FourTrax Recon: December

FourTrax Recon

TRX250X

Praised for its approachable, user-friendly nature, the TRX250X is the ideal machine to introduce new riders to the thrill of off-road recreation. The 229cc engine delivers smooth, manageable power and plenty of torque to conquer hills and technical terrain. Honda’s exclusive SportClutch™ eliminates the concern of engine stalling, while retaining the experience of operating a manual clutch. Long-travel suspension tames rough sections of trail, while the lightweight chassis delivers nimble-yet-predictable handling. With a well-rounded collection of features and Honda’s renowned reliability, it comes as no surprise that so many riders choose the TRX250X.

MSRP: $5,299

Colors: Red; Krypton Green; Magenta

Available: November

TRX250X

TRX90X

Few experiences compare to the joy of introducing a young rider to the adventures of off-road recreation. With confidence-inspiring features, Honda’s TRX90X is purpose-built to facilitate this experience. The four-speed semiautomatic transmission allows youngsters to learn the skill of shifting without the complication of operating a manual clutch, and the throttle limiter enables power regulation for every step of the learning process. Known for its reliable air-cooled four-stroke engine and legendary Honda build quality, the TRX90X is low-maintenance and always ready for the next family adventure on the trail.