Pecco Bagnaia in first position followed under chequered flag followed by four other Desmosedici GP

After a good start, Pirro finished the Mugello Sprint race in P15

Great emotions on Saturday at the Gran Premio d’Italia, which saw a Ducati triumph with Pecco Bagnaia in first position followed under the chequered flag by four other Desmosedici GP.

Michele Pirro (P17 on the grid) is protagonist of a great start and immediately recovers five positions. In order to dodge contact with Olivera, however, the Italian rider was unable to brake properly to disengage the front lowering device and he was forced to take the first five corners in prohibitive conditions. In the end, however, Pirro finished the Sprint Race in P15, a position that gives him confidence for the Italian Grand Prix scheduled for tomorrow.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“It’s a shame because I got a really good start. I made up positions straight away but in order to avoid contact I couldn’t brake properly and I found myself for almost half a lap with the front lowering device still engaged. Anyway, I am satisfied because the feeling was very positive. I am confident that I can have a good race tomorrow and try to give the first points in MotoGP to the Aruba.it Racing team”.