No rest for Ducati as MotoAmerica heads south to Alabama

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 16, 2020 – Kyle Wyman and the KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team head south this week to the sweltering humidity of Barber Motorsports Park for round seven of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, the second race meeting in seven days.



Wyman enjoyed a solid weekend at round six last week at New Jersey Motorsports Park, taking an excellent fourth place in race one and sixth in race two, and has locked down sixth in the championship thus far.



Barber is a happy place for Wyman, who took seventh and fifth place finishes on the Ducati Panigale V4 R at the venue in 2019. And with a round under his belt with the new Ducati Corse Superbike motor and swingarm, Wyman is turning his attention to setting fast lap times from the get-go rather than breaking in and sorting new parts, as he had to for the first day in New Jersey.



Kyle Wyman (#33 KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team)—Sixth (Superbike)

“We put together a good weekend at Barber last year, so we have some solid data and settings leading into this weekend,” Wyman said. “The Barber test at the beginning of the year was wet and we didn’t get many laps, plus we left a day early to compete at the Daytona 200, so this week will be different with everyone there.



“We had a good weekend in New Jersey. Now the team is focused on making the bike better, rather than just fixing or rebuilding it like at the last two rounds. For Barber, we’re going after a comfortable set-up that’ll allow me to get in the zone quicker and do what I can as a rider. We’re in good shape.”



Circuit Information

Circuit: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

2019 Fastest Race Lap: Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.871

Lap Record: Cameron Beaubier, 2019 (Yamaha) 1:23.514

Track Length: 2.38 mile

Corners: 16

Races: 2 x 20 laps (Superbike)



Rider Information

Kyle Wyman

Bike: 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Number: 33

Age: 30

Residence: Tucson, Ariz.

First Pro Race: 2009