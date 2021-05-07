New Team Manager for Beta Racing

Beta Motorcycles would like to announce that Carlen Gardner will become the Team Manager for Beta Racing. The position became available when Rodney Smith was promoted to Brand Ambassador. Gardner steps into a role of Team Manager that is well suited for him. As he brings with him the experience he has gained from riding and managing the BWR Supercross team that he co-owned. “I have known Carlen for many years and watched him grow into not only a top-level MX rider but also as his own race team’s manager. With Rodney now handling the press for our brand, it was a perfect fit to bring Carlen to Beta,” said Beta USA President Tim Pilg. “I’m very excited to join the family,” said Gardner. “I have had the honor of working a little bit here and there with Beta USA for a couple of years now and I’m happy to join the team full time. Looking forward to this new venture.” Rodney Smith serving as Head Brand Ambassador will enable him to utilize his connections in the industry and outgoing personality to more effectively engage with media members, Beta enthusiasts, and potential customers. “My whole time with Beta I’ve always been an ambassador for the brand, but this new position makes that my center focus. I’m excited to continue to promote Beta in an even more direct way now,” said Rodney Smith.