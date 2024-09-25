New unknown venue Cremona packed with fans

“It has been quite a positive weekend for WorldSBK, discovering a new race track in Cremona. There were a lot of people here, confirming that our sport is popular in this region. For sure there are areas for improvement, but there was a great atmosphere here with packed grandstands, people so close to the action and such a compact track. I really believe this suits WorldSBK, where the proximity to the riders and the fans is key. The layout of the track, the way the paddock and grandstands are built is really helping to build this atmosphere, you can feel it around the track. For me, this is the direction for the WorldSBK calendar in the future. We strongly appreciate the efforts from the organisers and this is reflected in the positive attendance.

“It was also a very positive weekend in World Supersport, where finally Stefano Manzi returned to the top of the podium for the first time since Catalunya. He did not make a mistake this weekend and Race 2 was a masterpiece. He was the quickest rider on the the track and managed the race very well, decided the right time to push and the result is very well deserved for him and the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate team. Now P2 in the championship is achievable, and we must focus on this as the target for the remainder of the year.

“I also would like to mention the commitment of Lucas Mahias, who has really impressed me this weekend considering how difficult it was for him with the shoulder injury. He really has shown that he is a fighter and has a high level of motivation.”