MotoGP: A country where our sport is very popular and the fans are very passionate

Ducati Lenovo Team Arrives in Indonesia for the 15th Round of the 2024 Season



Less than seven days after the Emilia-Romagna GP, where Enea Bastianini secured Ducati’s 100th MotoGP victory and the Bolognese manufacturer clinched its sixth Constructors’ World Title, the Ducati Lenovo Team is already in Indonesia to compete in the fifteenth round of the 2024 season this weekend.



Located in the southern part of the Indonesian archipelago, the Mandalika Street Circuit will host MotoGP for the third time. In the previous edition of the Indonesian GP, Ducati’s rider Francesco Bagnaia triumphed. The 27-year-old from Turin achieved a remarkable comeback victory from 13th on the grid. After a crash last week in Misano, the reigning World Champion is eager to redeem himself and close the gap in the overall standings, where he currently sits in second place, 24 points behind leader Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing).



Teammate Enea Bastianini, fresh off his victory in Misano last Sunday, arrives in Mandalika aiming to continue his positive momentum. The rider from Rimini, who has secured eight podiums, including two victories this season, is currently third in the overall standings.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (317 points):

“Racing again this weekend is definitely a positive thing; it allows us to put Misano behind us and focus entirely on Mandalika. Racing here is always special because of the warmth and passion Indonesians have for our sport. It won’t be an easy weekend: the weather is often unpredictable, the temperatures are high, and track conditions are not always optimal, but we’re ready for whatever comes. We’ll work hard to be fast right from the start.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (282 points):

“I’m really happy to be racing in Indonesia again. It’s a country where our sport is very popular, and the fans are very passionate. Starting this busy racing season with a victory at my home grand prix has given me confidence and motivation, but I’m staying grounded. Together with my team, we’re working well, and the goal is to continue in this direction and consistently fight for top positions. The track conditions and high temperatures in Mandalika won’t make things easy, but we’ll give it our best as always.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track on Friday, September 27, at 10:45AM local time (4:45AM in Italy) for the first free practice.



Circuit Information



Country: Indonesia

Name: Mandalika International Circuit

Best Lap: Bastianini (Ducati), 1:30.906 (170,3 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Marini (Ducati), 1:29.978 (172,0 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Martín (Ducati), 316,7 km/h – 2023

Track Length: 4,3 km

Sprint Race Distance: 13 laps (55,9 km)

Race Distance: 27 laps (116,10 km)

Corners: 17 (6 left, 11 right)



2023 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Viñales (Aprilia), 3° Quartararo (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Marini (Ducati), 1:29.978 (172,0 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bastianini (Ducati), 1:30.906 (170,3 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 205 (100 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 35 (25 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 8

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 28 (21 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 182 (62 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 13 (7 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (317 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3° (282 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (500 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (599 points)