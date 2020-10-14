NHHA Round 6 Rimbenders and GNCC Round 11 Mason-Dixon Race Results

Congratulations to Cole Conatser! He won 1st Place in the 250 class and wrapped up the 250 Championship with one event left on the calendar. The race out in the Nevada desert was extremely dusty, making the start crucial to the race and limited passing opportunities. After not getting the best start, Joe Wasson did all he good after to catch the leaders and ended up in 5th place. Zane Roberts suffered the same fate as Joe and finished right behind him in 6th place. In the Women’s race Morgan Tanke battled with the top 2 riders most of the day but ended up in 3rd place for another podium finish.
250 Pro Class
Cole Conatser – 1st
Pro Class
Joe Wasson – 5th
Zane Roberts – 6th
Women’s Pro Class
Morgan Tanke – 3rd
Photos: Mark Kariya
Cole Conatser
250 RR Race Edition
“I finished the day 1st in the Pro 250 and 10th overall. I got a great jump off the start and came through the flags in about 10th. I just rode in that spot almost the whole race. The course was awesome and I felt great on my Beta 250 RR! Also, I wrapped up the championship one round early! Ready to go have some fun at the last round!”
Joe Wasson
430 RR Race Edition
“The ‘Welcome to Hell 100’ was a dusty one! It was a race where the start meant everything and unfortunately I didn’t get the jump! I made a few passes and was able to settle into fifth. The extreme amount of dust made it next to impossible to pass! So I basically stayed in 5th the entire race.”
Zane Roberts
430 RR Race Edition
“The Rimbenders MC laid out an awesome course for us this weekend, with lots of good trails and very few whoops. Unfortunately, I still struggled to put myself in a good position off the start and therefore was left chasing billowing silt clouds for the rest of the race. Disappointed to take 6th place but I know my speed is there and I’ll be back on the podium soon.”
Morgan Tanke
300 RR Race Edition
“Another 3rd place weekend. I wanted a better result but at least we’re consistent. I was in 3rd off the start again and stayed right with the leaders. The course started getting technical and that’s where I could start making up some time, I made a pass into second and caught up to the leader. However, the thick dust made it very difficult to try to pass for the lead. I was hoping there would be more technical sections to give me a chance to pass but there weren’t. I ended up losing the hard fought battle for 2nd 15 miles from the finish but I’m still happy with how the day went!”
GNCC – Round 11
Mason-Dixon
Taylorstown, PA
The 11th round of the GNCC was in Taylorstown, PA for the Mason-Dixon. The race track was extremely dusty and silty. Overall it was a pretty fast track with a few small rock sections. Temperatures during the event were around 70°. Conditions dictated a two pit stop strategy to completely swap out the air filter twice. Cody Barnes was 12 seconds from first place in the XC2 class, but stepped on the 2nd spot of the podium to tie his best GNCC finish. Thorn Devlin suffered a crash that knocked him back to 11th place. He was able to walk away from it mostly unscathed and we’ll be ready to go for the next race. Rachel Gutish is knocking on the door of a GNCC victory, but came up just short with a 2nd place finish. Round 12 of the GNCC is in two weeks for the Ironman in Crawfordville, IN.
XC2 Class
Cody Barnes – 2nd
Thorn Devlin – 11th
WXC Class
Rachel Gutish – 2nd
Photos: Ken Hill
Cody Barnes
250 RR Race Edition
“I got off to a good start and went into the woods in second. With the track being very silty and all powder dust berms I knew that I had to be smart and save the bike to make sure it lasted the full three hours. I felt really good on the silty track. My Beta USA 250RR was running great and handling awesome. My mechanic, Sam, did an awesome job prepping my bike for the dust and killed it on the filter swaps at our 2 pit stops. I challenged for the win the whole race but came up 12 seconds short of 1st place. There were a lots of positives to take away from this race! I’m looking forward to trying again in two weeks!”
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“We had a really solid race going and I had myself in a good position battling for 4th place. With a lap and a half left in the race, I was didn’t see a big oak tree in the dusty conditions and it stopped me dead in my tracks. Although it is a bummer to not put results on the board, I’m very thankful to walk away from the crash unscathed. I’m healthy and moving forward to the next round with nothing but positivity. Thank you Beta USA and team for all the hard work and effort.”
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“Going into the Mason-Dixon, I was a bit nervous due to deep silt, dust and a track that I didn’t think would suit me well. However, I rode really well and much to my surprise, had a great time! I got the holeshot and led the first two and a half laps. An issue in a bottleneck took away the lead I had built up, but I remained within sight of the top two bikes, and I battled with them the rest of the day. I ended up second, and while I’m disappointed that I couldn’t bring Beta their first WXC win this race, I’m encouraged because this is the closest I’ve been to a GNCC win all season. Despite the incredibly dusty and silty conditions that took many other machines out of the race, my Beta 300 RR stayed strong and ran like a champ the whole race!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Phillip Island. The 2020 FIM World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) started with a bang by the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. In Saturday’s Superpole qualifying of the season opener at Phillip Island (AUS), Tom Sykes (GBR) rode […]
The seventh round of the 2020 WorldSBK season will take place this weekend at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France.The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team arrived yesterday at Magny-Cours to prepare for the Pirelli […]