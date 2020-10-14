NHHA Round 6 Rimbenders and GNCC Round 11 Mason-Dixon Race Results

Rachel Gutish 300 RR Race Edition “Going into the Mason-Dixon, I was a bit nervous due to deep silt, dust and a track that I didn’t think would suit me well. However, I rode really well and much to my surprise, had a great time! I got the holeshot and led the first two and a half laps. An issue in a bottleneck took away the lead I had built up, but I remained within sight of the top two bikes, and I battled with them the rest of the day. I ended up second, and while I’m disappointed that I couldn’t bring Beta their first WXC win this race, I’m encouraged because this is the closest I’ve been to a GNCC win all season. Despite the incredibly dusty and silty conditions that took many other machines out of the race, my Beta 300 RR stayed strong and ran like a champ the whole race!”