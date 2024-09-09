Perfect Sunday for Bulega who takes two wins at Magny-Cours. Bautista crashes in the Superpole Race and is forced to miss Race-2. Podium (P3) for Huertas in WorldSSP.

Nicolò Bulega takes the first Superpole Race win of his WorldSBK career and then triumphs in Race-2, dominating from the first to the last corner. It was an extraordinary Sunday for the Italian rider in the light of the scary crash in Race 1 that could have had worse consequences.

Completely opposite emotions, however, for Alvaro Bautista. The Spanish rider, forced to start from the seventeenth position after Saturday’s challenging qualifying session, was forced to accentuate his braking at the first corner to avoid some slower riders. He lost control of the bike, crashing and suffering a rib fracture. Declared unfit for Race 2, Bautista will undergo medical checks ahead of the Cremona round in the coming days.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m really happy with these results also because last night, after the crash, I was down in the dumps. This morning, however, I woke up with a strong determination to recover what I had lost. The feeling with the bike was extraordinary and allowed me to ride at my best despite the pain. See you at Cremona”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“There’s not much to say. It’s been an unlucky weekend. Unfortunately, after the start of the Superpole Race, I couldn’t avoid contact with a rider much slower than me, and in the crash, I injured myself. Patience is needed now. I hope to recover for Cremona”.

WorldSSP

After fourth place in the morning’s Race-1, Adrian Huertas was the protagonist of a good duel with Montella (Ducati) and Manzi (Yamaha) in Race-2, finishing on the podium (P3). The Spanish rider now leads the Supersport World Championship with a 14-point advantage over Montella.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba Racing WSSP #99)

“I can’t be satisfied with how things went this weekend. The only thing we can do is try to understand what didn’t work so that we can be ready for Cremona”.