Opening round of 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

The opening round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship is just hours away. Rasmus Jorgensen, the team manager at the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team, looks ahead to the new campaign below. Kay de Wolf and Roan van de Moosdijk have enjoyed a productive off-season, so Jorgensen is excited about what the duo could do across the next twenty rounds of competition.

Husqvarna Motorcycles: The start of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship will mark a return to normality with a traditional calendar and the two-day format. How exciting is that for you?

Rasmus Jorgensen: Yes, I am very excited to go back to the two-day format. If it stays like this, we will not have any triple headers and can go back to a normal season. It is a more mellow season in a way – there are some periods that are quite intense, but there are also more free weekends during the season. I feel like this will be much easier on everyone than the last couple of years have been! I am very excited to get back to normality.

Kay de Wolf definitely exceeded expectations in his rookie season. How do you manage that rapid progress heading into his sophomore season? Is it hard to stop expectations from being too high?

It is a difficult balance. Kay did what he has done every year as a rookie; he showed speed and was on the podium in his first EMX125 and EMX250 seasons. The biggest step that he made was in the MX2 class. Not only did he show glimpses of brilliance, with raw speed and podiums, but he was also quite consistent throughout the season. It is a tricky one to manage, of course, but he is working hard and has all of the tools behind him. We are supporting him and not saying that he has to be world champion this year, but we all know what he is capable of and we are trying to improve in every area. We always try to look ahead. I do not think that there is a lot of pressure on him to go and win – we are taking it one year at a time. The boy has just turned seventeen!

How has Roan van de Moosdijk gelled with the team since he joined? It seems as though that process has been as easy as possible.

Yes, it has been. The transition was surprisingly easy with the bike and team – he has gelled well with Kay. They knew each other a little bit anyway, but they are getting along well. Roan is getting on well with his mechanics as well. We have a good click too! Honestly, we work well together. It has been a very interesting wintertime, I have to say. It is nice to have both of the riders aboard. I think that we are in a good position this year.