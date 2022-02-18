Iker Garcia Abella First WorldSSP300 Season

Ahead of the maiden Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup season, there were no favourites for the championship title, but it quickly became clear that Iker Garcia Abella would be one of the main protagonists. The Spaniard went on to be crowned champion at the final round, earning a step-up to the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship supported by Yamaha Motor Europe.

Garcia Abella arrived into 2021 having won the Spanish Moto4 Championship, and at the Misano opener, he got his Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup campaign underway in the best way possible. From sixth on the grid, the 17-year-old battled through to take victory, becoming the championship’s first winner.

He fired to the top of the standings in round two at Donington Park with a double podium, before extending his lead at Assen with his second victory. Misfortune struck at Magny-Cours though, with a late collision seeing him DNF in Race 1, while a mechanical issue in the second resulted in a point-less round.

It meant he headed into the finale second in the championship, and one of five riders in with a chance of taking the title. At the Barcelona round, the Spanish youngster held his nerve, scoring victory in Race 1 to regain the championship lead by a point, while his seventh-place result in Race 2 was enough to see Garcia Abella claim the title.

Garcia Abella reflected on his 2021 season and what he learned that will help him next year: “It was an incredible feeling for me. It’s really amazing to go down in the records as the first-ever Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup winner and I am still very happy looking back on the season. I learned a lot of things that will be important going into WorldSSP300. Managing the races and especially the last laps when there is a big group of riders all trying to win is something that I now have good experience with. You have to be aggressive, but also at the right time, the first laps can be crazy but the goal is to not lose touch with the front battle.”

His title earned him a promotion to the WorldSSP300, with Yamaha Motor Europe providing financial and technical support to the bLU cRU rider, who will race for the Yamaha MS Racing WorldSSP300 Supported Team.

Speaking on how important this support was for him, Garcia Abella said: “The fact that Yamaha is helping me for this season is very important for my career. The bLU cRU program is great for riders like me, it’s not easy to get a ride in the WorldSSP300 championship. I am excited to work with Yamaha and the Yamaha MS Racing team. They will give me what I need to fight at the front and I’m very grateful for this. My objective for this year is clear; I want to win and show my talent along the way.”

Garcia Abella also had some words of advice for this year’s Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup entries about what they need to do to maximise their chance of claiming the title.

“Scoring points in every race is the most important thing in championships like the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup,” Abella said. “There are often a lot of riders in a very small amount of track, so you have to be clever and stay on the bike. Getting onto the podium at as many races at possible can be enough for the title, which we almost saw last year, so constancy is key.”

About the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is a new road race series aiming to provide a path to the world stage for young riders. The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, a collaboration between Yamaha, FIM Europe and Dorna Sports supported by Japan Italy Racing, is contested across 12 races at six European rounds of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship and will be open to riders aged between 14 and 20 years.

It has been designed as the ideal first step for young riders with world championship aspirations. The series is contested exclusively aboard Yamaha’s YZF-R3 machine, a race winner in the ultra-competitive FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, with the overall champion earning a supported ride into the WorldSSP300 series.

Riders can now register their interest in contesting the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup by clicking here.