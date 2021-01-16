Progressive AFT forges historic multi-year partnership for 2021 season

January 16, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Progressive AFT forges historic multi-year partnership for 2021 season

Inspiration Friday: Better than Sony PS5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 15, 2021) Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today another landmark addition to its growing family of partners. Mission Foods® – the nation’s top manufacturer of tortillas, tortilla chips, flatbreads, and other baked products – has been named the official partner of its premier class, now known as the Mission® SuperTwins class as well as the Official Tortillas and Chips of American Flat Track.

 

“Progressive American Flat Track is a high-energy festival-like sport and Mission Foods is a great addition to our partnership group,” said Michael Lock, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Their brand is a household name across the world, and they share our passion for motorcycle racing. We look forward to welcoming them to our community for the coming years.”

 

A huge bonus for both fans and competitors is the introduction of the Mission® 2Fast2Tasty Challenge at every event. This four-lap dash-for-cash style event will feature the riders who qualify for the front row of the Mission SuperTwins Main Event in an all-out brawl for Main Event gridding order and a $5,000 cash prize.

 

“We are very excited to partner with American Flat Track and become the official sponsor of the SuperTwins class” said Juan Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Foods. “As a leading global brand it is a great opportunity to not only interact with our consumers in a fun and exciting environment but also support motorcycle sport community. I strongly believe that our partnership will create unforgettable moments for all race fans.”

 

An additional initiative of the partnership is the introduction of the Mission® Paddock Club, a program that will provide an in-paddock hospitality area stocked with Mission products and other provisions for series teams, partners and stakeholders.

 

Fans watching at-home and in the grandstands will notice prominent Mission branding on Mission SuperTwins rider leathers and within the paddock area. Additionally, Mission Foods and AFT will launch a series of joint in-market promotions highlighting Mission SuperTwins athletes and upcoming race events at local grocery stories and food chains across America.

 

For more information on Mission® SuperTwins visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

About Michael Le Pard 5153 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Febvre 1-Point Shy of the Grand Prix Victory As Seewer Strengthens His Position in the Championship Standings

August 5, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Febvre 1-Point Shy of the Grand Prix Victory As Seewer Strengthens His Position in the Championship Standings

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre narrowly missed a second consecutive Grand Prix victory by 1-point. After an impressive opening race win, followed by a fourth in Race 2, the ‘461’ finished second overall at […]

No Picture
News

Bryan Smith Wins Epic Harley-Davidson Springfield Mile II; Jared Mees Takes Fifth AFT Twins Championship

September 3, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Bryan Smith Wins Epic Harley-Davidson Springfield Mile II; Jared Mees Takes Fifth AFT Twins Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (September 2, 2018) – Indian Motorcycle factory rider Bryan Smith (No. 4 Indian Motorcycle Racing backed by Allstate Scout FTR750) won an epic, four-way battle at today’s 100th running of the Harley-Davidson Springfield […]