Progressive Insurance named Title Sponsor of American Flat Track Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 15, 2020) – AMA Pro Racing proudly announced today an historic addition to its family of sponsors. As part of a landmark multi-year partnership, Progressive Insurance has been named Title Sponsor and Official Insurance Company of America’s premier motorcycle racing championship, American Flat Track.

“This exciting relationship between Progressive Insurance and the AFT series comes at a time when interest in the sport is growing fast,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “We are very happy to be working with America’s largest motorcycle insurance carrier and bringing their expertise to our fanbase.”

“As the #1 motorcycle insurer in the U.S., Progressive is passionate about motorcycling,” said Eric Doubler, Progressive’s Recreational Vehicle Business Leader. “We’ve been a long-standing supporter of the two-wheel community, with product offerings and sponsorship of motorcycle events, rallies and racing teams spanning over decades. This agreement marks our commitment to the sport during a key period of growth.”

The sponsorship includes a $50,000 year-end points fund, awarded to the top performing riders in the AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines, AFT Production Twins and AFT Singles divisions.

Next up, the Progressive American Flat Track series takes to the track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas for the Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile presented by Law Tigers doubleheader on September 25-26, 2020.

How to Watch Progressive American Flat Track

NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track.

About Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe. live stream the events with TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and catch all the Progressive American Flat Track racing action on NBCSN.