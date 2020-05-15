Promo: ENJOY YOUR NEW HONDA NOW AND DON’T PAY ANYTHING UNTIL 2021!

At Honda we are aware that 2020 is being a very tough year, perhaps one of the most difficult we have had to live … Uncertainty, social distancing, isolation … but little by little we are able to start leaving all this and much more behind .

Now that we are overcoming the different phases of de-escalation, we are back on track with more force and with all the illusion of what we still have to enjoy and explore.

For all these reasons, Honda has launched a campaign with the aim of turning this 2020 around and facing the future with optimism and enthusiasm. And it is that from today (*), to all those who wish to finance any model in our range, we will offer unbeatable conditions:

€ 0 entry and € 0 fee until 2021!

We are sure that many people will need a new motorcycle or scooter to resume their work, their day to day or simply to enjoy their passion. In addition, it should not be forgotten that to face the “new normal”, the individuality that the motorcycle represents is ideal for moving safely, minimizing risks of possible infections, so this will be a mobility and leisure option for which definitely many people will opt.

We want to be alongside our customers and motorcycle fans and help them change the history of this 2020, as this year may also be the year in which many can release their new Honda. It is time to show that we are capable of winning the race for the most difficult year in our history. Because this year there is still a long way to go, a lot to enjoy.

Do n’t think twice and contact your nearest official Honda dealer to find out about this and many other incredible promotions !

More information : https://www.honda.es/motorcycles/range/offers/cambia-la-historia.html

(*) Offer valid for the purchase of any new Honda motorcycle that can be registered by financing through Honda Bank GmbH SE, without entry and starting to pay the first receipt in January 2021. Offer subject to approval by the financial institution and valid until 31 December. May 2020 in the Official Network of Honda Dealers in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Note on the reopening of dealerships

At the moment, all the concessionaires that are located in towns that remain in Phase 0 of de-escalation will be able to attend to clients electronically or in person, always by appointment. On the other hand, those who have started Phase 1 have already opened their facilities with limited capacity and, although it is not necessary to make an appointment, it is recommended to avoid crowds.

