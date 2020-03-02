2020 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix Canceled due to Covid-19 Coronavirus

QATAR GP CALLED OFF AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS Team Suzuki Press Office – March 1.



The FIM, IRTA, and Dorna Sports have this evening announced that the 2020 Qatar Grand Prix will not be held for the MotoGP class due to growing concerns and strict travel restrictions enforced due to the Coronavirus Covid-19. The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will race as the riders are already present in Qatar following testing at Losail International Circuit. Team Suzuki Ecstar are naturally disappointed not to race but agree with the decision which was not taken lightly by the officials. Davide Brivio – Team Manager: “Obviously It’s a big shame to have to cancel this first race of the season, as we were all really ready to start, and so were the MotoGP fans. Some of our team staff stayed in Qatar following the test days, as we were aware of the seriousness of the outbreak. But at this time the most important thing is the safety of the people, and we have to respect the decision made by the local authorities and by the MotoGP officials. It’s a delicate and strange time for everyone around the world and we need to take things race-by-race at the moment and see what develops in the coming weeks. I’d like to wish good luck to those riding in Moto2 and Moto3 next weekend, and I hope we can be back on the track soon.”