Race-leading speed at the curving Sachsenring MotoGP

The Husqvarna IntactGP team were flush with confidence and the last drips of adrenaline after a fantastic Dutch TT as they made the relatively short journey across the continent to arrive at Sachsenring; the traditional home of the German Grand Prix since the end of the previous century.

The 3.6km 13-turn anticlockwise layout of the Sachsenring course was an entirely different prospect compared to the speed and flow of the TT Circuit Assen. The track required high corner speed and careful tyre preservation to maintain pace around the ten lefthand corners and just three righthanded bends. Veijer was just as prominent in Germany as he had been in the Netherlands, standing just a few tenths of a second away from provisional Pole Position during the practice sessions. Meanwhile, teammate Tatsuki Suzuki was hoping to rebuild some confidence after his slip the previous Sunday: the Japanese was swiftly into the top ten and used all his experience at Sachsenring to drift straight into Q2.

Qualification took place in sunny and hot conditions in Germany. Veijer immediately got down to business and his finest lap was good enough for his third career Pole Position by over three tenths of a second. Suzuki was also quick and filled P9 on the grid.

The weather swung again for the 22 laps ahead on Sunday with conditions that were temperate and overcast. Veijer sprung into the lead but disaster struck entering Turn 11 on the second circulation when he lost traction and crashed. Fortunately, he was able to remount but finished out of the points in 18th and with a damaged motorcycle! Suzuki maintained a decent flow inside the group as eleven riders disputed the podium prizes. At the flag the Japanese took 9th.

Collin is 4th in the standings and 64 points adrift of the current world championship leader. Suzuki is 15th in the rankings. The series then crosses the English Channel for the trip to Silverstone and where the 75th anniversary of the sport will be celebrated with the British Grand Prix on the first weekend of August.

Tatsuki Suzuki, 9th: “Quite a positive weekend but at the same time the result was a bit of a shame, I think more was possible. After crashes in Assen and Mugello it was important to finish and restart the momentum, as well as build up to Silverstone.”

Collin Veijer, 18th: “I felt good but it was unfortunate to crash. I turned into the corner and it just let go. I think it was just the colder side of the tyre. I could finish the race with half a bike so we tried to get everything out of it. As long as the team as happy then so am I but I still want to say sorry to them. This was not the smartest race but let’s see what we can do after the summer break.”

Senna Agius spearheaded the Moto2 effort on his first Grand Prix appearance at the Sachsenring. The Australian searched for his now-usual routine of education, progression and performance in the valuable track time from Friday morning up until Saturday Q1 and Q2 qualification sessions. His push in Q2 led to a career-best 4th position and the first time the rookie has appeared on the second row on the grid. Darryn Binder focused on lowering his lap-times and for the best possible grid slot. The South African occupied 16th place after Saturday’s hot qualifying run.

Moto2 spun around the German course for 25 laps on Sunday and Agius nudged through to the top five while Binder elbowed his way into the top ten. As the time clicked down and the race pace – as well as the tire conservation – became more acute, Senna had to nurse his rubber home to 11th position. Darryn had already suffered a small crash that put him down to the back and he reached the finish in 25th.

Senna Agius, 11th: “Today has been bittersweet. For the first 10-15 laps I could understand the feeling and see the guys up front. I could see them struggling and I was adapting my riding. I thought I was saving the tyre and today was my day. Then we encountered a super-sudden drop and I locked the front into Turn 8 and ran wide. I lost a few positions and it was a bit devastating. We need to analyse where the others might have found an advantage with a tyre that I didn’t feel;. Maybe I didn’t use it enough. Anyway, I’m leaving Germany happy and proud. I gave it my all and I felt like a front-runner.”

Darryn Binder, 25th: “Unfortunately I came into Turn 1 and as I let go of the brake I lost the front. I had the feeling it was a little strange and it had been getting hot in the group. I tried to drop back and get some fresh air but didn’t give it long enough. Super-disappointing because I felt very strong in the race and had a decent start. I made the right rear tyre choice and should have had a bit extra towards the end. Anyway, it is what it is. A tough first half of the season and I’m looking forward to these three weeks to reset and refocus and then come back for a solid second half of the year. We are very close to making it happen.”

Results Moto3 German Grand Prix

1. David Alonso (COL) GASGAS 33:02.956, 2. Taiyo Furusato (JPN) Honda +0.187, 3. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM +0.339, 7. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +3.869, 9. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +5.685, 14. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +25.069, 16. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM +38.789, 18. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +39.387, DNF. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) KTM, DNF. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS

World championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 179 points, 2. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM, 121, 3. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 120, 4. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 115, 9. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), KTM, 58 , 12. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS, 44, 14. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 38, 15. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 38, 22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM, 3

Results Moto2 German Grand Prix

1. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP) 35:07.384, 2. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +2.159, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN) +4.418

5. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM +4.543, 11. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +9.225, 13. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +10.690, 17. Marcel Schrötter (GER) KTM +14.483, 25. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +1:13.462

World championship standings Moto2

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP), 147 points, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN), 140, 3. Joe Roberts (USA), 123, 9. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM, 55, 10. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 53, 15. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 26, 17. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 21, 23. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM, 6, 24. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 6