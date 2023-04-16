Thrilling Performances in Trentino MXGP

GYTR Kitted Yamaha Stars Bonacorsi & Reisulis Lead EMX250 & EMX125 Championships after Thrilling Performances in Trentino

The majestic Dolomite Mountains served as a stunning setting for the second rounds of the EMX125 and EMX250 Championships, which took place alongside the MXGP of Trentino in Pietramurata, Italy. In a spectacular display of prowess, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis steered his GYTR-kitted YZ125 to a commanding double race victory. This exceptional performance secured him the EMX125 Championship lead and a memorable round win – his first of the season. At the same time, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi extended his EMX250 Championship lead with a 1-2 finish to celebrate his home Grand Prix on the second step of the podium, but with the same points as the eventual round winner.

J. Reisulis won both races on his GYTR kitted YZ125, taking his first EMX round win of the season and securing the EMX125 Championship lead. The 15-year-old Latvian’s determination and incredible riding skills were evident as he charged from fifth to first place in Race One and maintained his dominance in Race Two.

In EMX250, Bonacorsi extended his championship lead with a 1-2 finish, putting him on the second step of the podium. He demonstrated his prowess in Race One, emerging victorious in a thrilling battle with Valerio Lata. Race Two saw Lata take the upper hand, but Bonacorsi’s second-place finish earned him the same points as the overall winner, increasing his championship lead to 22-points.

The Ciclamino circuit in Pietramurata, known for its challenging layout, tested the riders’ abilities. Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Karlis Reisulis, older brother of Janis, finished two points shy of the podium. Meanwhile, teammate Ivano Van Erp showed significant progress, improving on his 10th place in Race One with an eighth in Race Two for ninth overall.

All three Hutten Metaal Yamaha riders rank within the top ten, with Bonacorsi leading the championship, Van Erp in fifth place, and K.Reisulis in eighth. Yamaha also leads the Manufacturer’s Championship in both EMX250 and EMX125 Championships.

After a strong start to their 2023 European Championship campaigns, both teams eagerly await the third round of the EMX250 and EMX125 championships, set to take place alongside the MXGP of Portugal in Agueda on April 29-30.

Andrea Bonacorsi

2nd EMX250 Round of Trentino, 47-points

EMX250 Championship Leader, 97-points

“I didn’t have the best feeling on the track this weekend, but still, I had a pretty good first moto. The second one today was a bit of struggle, especially in the beginning. I did find my speed and showed my real potential at the end of the race but it was too late. Still, same points as Valerio (Lata) and good points for the championship so the plan will be to bounce back in Portugal. I can’t wait.”

Janis Reisulis

EMX125 round of Trentino Winner, 50-points

EMX125 Championship Leader, 85-points

“It feels like a dream come true. After I crossed finish line, many things were going through my mind. I knew that I am the leader in the championship and on top of that, I am celebrating a perfect weekend. It’s incredible.”