VICTORIOUS TWINS CUP RACES ABOARD APRILIA RS 660 AT THE RIDGE MOTORSPORTS PARK

ANTHONY MAZZIOTTO VICTORIOUS IN BOTH MOTOAMERICA TWINS CUP RACES ABOARD APRILIA RS 660 AT THE RIDGE MOTORSPORTS PARK

RODIO RACING/HSBK WARHORSE RACING RIDER MAZZIOTTO LEADS APRILIA 1-2 FINISH IN SATURDAY TWINS CUP RACE WITH VELOCE RACING’S KALEB DE KEYREL

SHELTON, WA – 27 JUNE 2022 – Anthony Mazziotto hadn’t won a MotoAmerica Twins Cup race in 2022 aboard his Rodio Racing/Warhorse HSBK Racing Aprilia RS 660 prior to this weekend’s round at The Ridge Motorsports Park. By the end of the June 24-26 event, the New Jersey native, who amassed two wins and four additional podium finishes on an Aprilia in 2021, had notched a pole position, two victories and was at the head of a 1-2 Aprilia finish in Saturday’s Twins Cup contest.

Mazziotto was joined on the podium Saturday by reigning MotoAmerica Twins Cup champion and Veloce Racing rider Kaleb De Keyrel, who also led the early laps of Sunday’s race before suffering an unfortunate crash.

The other full-time Veloce Racing rider, Jody Barry, didn’t have his usual dominating form at The Ridge. But the fourth place finished he scored in Saturday’s race added 13 points to his championship bid, and Barry left The Ridge with a 14-point lead over Mazziotto. The other Aprilia riders currently in the top 10 of the Twins Cup points standings include De Keyrel in fifth and Robem Engineering riders Teagg Hobbs and Ben Gloddy in sixth and ninth respectively.

Both wins for Mazziotto were hard-earned, as he bested De Keyrel to the finish line in Saturday’s Race 1 by a mere 0.162 seconds before the race was ended four laps early due to an on-track incident. In Sunday’s race, Mazziotto made a daring pass on the last lap at the tight and tricky Turn 13 to outpace another rider the victory by just 0.341 seconds.

Aprilia riders had a good start to the weekend. There were five Aprilias in the top 10 in Friday practice and qualifying, and six in the top 10 in Saturday morning’s Qualifying 2 session. Mazziotto took the pole, the fourth pole by an Aprilia rider in five rounds this year – and four Aprilia riders qualified in the top six.

Overall, 12 of the 29 riders entered in MotoAmerica Twins Cup for the Ridge round were on Aprilia RS 660 models, and there were a total of eight RS 660 that finished in the top 10. Among them was Edoardo Mazzuoli of Milano, Italy, who raced a Veloce Racing Aprilia RS 660.

Anthony Mazziotto, Rodio Racing/Warhorse HSBK Racing

“It couldn’t have been a better weekend. I qualified on pole, won a WILBUR Watch Co. watch and won both the races. My bike felt really good, and – even though it was really hot here – my Aprilia RS 660 was running fantastic. We found a good setup this weekend, and K-Tech got my suspension dialed in for me. I felt really confident coming into this event because this is a track I did really well at last year. The pace this weekend was a lot faster than I thought it would be, but my Aprilia handled it well.”

MotoAmerica is back in action July 8-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.