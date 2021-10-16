Results – 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship – France

Coming into the sixth and final round of the series with a healthy 22-point lead in the E2 class standings following his exceptional performance at last weekend’s GP of Portugal, Josep Garcia knew that a solid ride on day one on French soil would net him the Enduro2 title. However, with the EnduroGP Championship also up for grabs, the young Spaniard gave his all.

Getting his GP of France off to a slightly shaky start, Josep fell twice during the Friday night Super Test before coming into the first cross test on Saturday morning very much looking to make amends. Winning the test outright, he then went on to demonstrate the exact same form that took him to the overall win at the International Six Days Enduro at the beginning of September.

At the close of racing in France, Garcia not only topped the Enduro2 category to secure the title, but also took the overall EnduroGP class win by just under three seconds. Now, with the E2 trophy in hand, the Red Bull KTM star will re-focus for day two and continue to chase the EnduroGP class championship victory.

Josep Garcia: “It’s been a perfect day for me. I’m so happy to win the title here in France. All day things were going through my head, but in the end, it was all good. To come back to the series after three years away and win the Enduro2 title is a dream come true. I had a good day today and did all I could by winning the overall, so I need to stay focused now for tomorrow and keep fighting right to the end.”

The 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship concludes with day two of the GP of France, on October 17.

Results – 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 6, France

Day 1

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 58:14.53

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 58:28.35 +13.82

3. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 59:09.74 +55.21

4. Joe Wootton (GBR), Husqvarna, 59:19.44 +1:04.91

5. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 59:31.02 +1:16.49

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 58:14.53

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 58:17.44 +2.91

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 58:28.35 +13.82

4. Jaume Betriu (ESP), KTM, 59:01.81 +47.28

5. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 59:09.74 +55.21

Championship Standings (After Round 6, Day 1)

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 201 points

2. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 174 pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 153 pts

4. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 142 pts

5. Joe Wootton (GBR), Husqvarna, 92 pts

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 197 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 184 pts

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 140 pts

4. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 139 pts

5. Davide Guarneri (ITA), Fantic, 117 pts