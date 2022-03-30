Return to Argentina for third round of 2022 MotoGP season

After a two-year absence, MotoGP will finally return to South America to contest the Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina. The third round of the 2022 season will take place this Sunday at the Termas de Rio Hondo track, which has already hosted six MotoGP events since its introduction to the calendar in 2014.

Ducati currently has two podium finishes at the Argentinean track, which were both obtained by Andrea Dovizioso, who was second in 2015 and then third in the last edition of the Grand Prix in 2019. Jack Miller has the only pole position obtained so far by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer at Termas. In 2018, the Australian rider went down in history for setting the fastest time in qualifying after deciding to come out of the pits on slick tyres, despite the track still mainly being wet. Miller, who currently boasts a fourth place as his best finish in Argentina, will be hoping for another solid result at the South American track.

After a difficult start to the season, Pecco Bagnaia also aims to be among the protagonists this weekend. The Italian rider has only raced once in MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2019, his debut year in the category. Thanks to the good sensations found in the dry with his Desmosedici GP after the last round in Mandalika, Pecco is confident that he can finally turn his season around this weekend.

“I’m happy to be back here in Argentina! In the last GP held here in 2019, I had managed to get a good fourth place, while in 2018, I had taken my first and only pole position in MotoGP in qualifying. The start of this season has been a bit of a struggle, even though we had the potential to aim for the podium in the first two rounds. Let’s hope to have a more linear weekend here in Argentina.”

“Already after the Qatar race and especially after the last GP in Indonesia, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP has returned to what it was last year. Unfortunately, both in Lusail and Mandalika, we couldn’t show our real potential, so I hope to do it here in Argentina finally. Termas is a track I like, and I am determined to turn our season around this weekend finally”.

The Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina will get underway this Friday, 1st April, from 10:50am local time (CEST -5.00) with the first free practice session.

Circuit Information

Country: Argentina

Name: Termas de Río Hondo

Best Lap: Rossi (Yamaha) 1:39.019 (174.7 km/h) – 2015

Circuit Record: Márquez (Honda) 1:37.683 (177.1 km/h) – 2014

Top Speed: Barberá (Ducati) 334.4 (km/h) – 2017

Track Length: 4,8 km

Race Distance: 25 laps (120.2 km)

Corners: 14 (5 left, 9 right)

2019 Results

Rider information

Podium: 1° Márquez (Honda); 2° Rossi (Yamaha), 3° Dovizioso (Ducati)

Pole Position: Márquez (Honda) 1:38.304 (176.0 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda) 1:39.426 (174.0 km/h)

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 154 (49 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 14 (4 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 13 (6 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 174 (119 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First Pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Championship Information

Riders’ standings

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 11th (13 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 20th (1 points)

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2nd (41 points)

Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 8th (14 points)