Wild Anaheim Angel Stadium 450SX

Both Tomac and Ferrandis showed speed early, qualifying second and fifth, respectively. After finishing third in his heat race, Tomac was looking to build off that result but did not get the start he was hoping for and found himself 11th after the first lap. He kept pushing and rode a smart race to finish sixth amidst the war of attrition in the challenging conditions.

Ferrandis also struggled with starts at Anaheim I. He finished fifth in his heat race and had another difficult start in the main, but immediately went to work and advanced to 11th behind his teammate by Lap 3. The 2021 450MX Champion moved past a couple of laps later and continued his forward charge to sixth. During the heat of battle, he had an issue in the whoops and was shuffled to 11th with eight laps remaining. He tried to begin another forward charge but unfortunately crashed and went on to salvage some points in 16th.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads up to Oakland, California, next weekend for Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at RingCentral Coliseum on Saturday, January 15.