Flawless flag-to-flag performance for Husqvarna at 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) California

The 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) made its way to Blythe, California for another double-header event and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton put a stamp on the weekend as he raced his way to a career-first Pro Class victory on Sunday with a flawless flag-to-flag performance at Round 7.

After a challenging start on Saturday for Round 6, Walton came out swinging on day two of racing at Shorty’s Sports Park where he shot off the line to capture the holeshot and set the early pace for the rest of the field. With great speed and momentum from the start, Walton continued to lay down fast laps with ease as he stretched his lead to over 30-seconds late in the race despite all kinds of pressure from the reigning series champion, Taylor Robert. Walton held strong and maintained his ground as the battle intensified heading into the final laps and he ultimately came away with a 41-second victory after leading all 12 laps of racing.



Walton: “Today’s racing was great, I learned a lot from yesterday’s mistakes on the start, where I kind of created my own chaos by not getting a good start and then having a big crash. I definitely had some frustrations coming into today and lots of intensity with it so I was feeling good and ready for the start. I felt awesome on the bike, my fitness was great and I was happy to get win, especially to beat a rider like Taylor Robert, you don’t just do that, so that was an awesome feeling and I’m very happy with my performance today.”

Next Race: (Round 8) Primm, Nevada – November 13-15, 2020

Pro (MC) Results – Round 6

1. Taylor Robert (KTM)

2. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

3. Trevor Stewart (HON)

…

9. Austin Walton (HQV)

Pro (MC) Results – Round 7

1. Austin Walton (HQV)

2. Taylor Robert (KTM)

3. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

Pro (MC) Championship Standings

1. Taylor Robert, 169 points

2. Dante Oliveira, 142 points

3. Austin Walton, 131 points