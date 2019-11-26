ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S SHORT BATTLES HIS WAY TO SIXTH OVERALL IN PRIMM

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Andrew Short rode his way to a sixth-place finish at the final round of the 2019 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Primm, Nevada on Sunday. His teammate, Trevor Bollinger, made the trek from the east coast to try his hand at something new and he was able to secure a top-10 finish with eighth in the Pro class.

Short got off to a top-five start and powered his way into fourth for the first few laps of the race. He dropped back to seventh on lap four and from there he bounced between the sixth and seventh-place spots. With two laps to go, Short was able to up the pace and overtake sixth for good, where he ultimately finished at the season finale.

Andrew Short: “It was a pretty fun day – the course was pretty fast and with the recent rain the dirt was good. I really struggled on the rocks – I crashed there and lost a lot of time, and I think that hurt my overall finish but it was a decent weekend and I’m happy to be safe.

Overall, it was a great year with the team and I wish them the best in the future. It was a great opportunity for me to do this series and to work with the guys and be a part of the program and I’m happy to end on a decent note.”

Bollinger, who primarily races the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series on the east coast, made his first WORCS appearance of the season at the finale. He got off to a top-10 start and battled for 10th throughout the first half of the race. He eventually made his way into eighth just after the halfway point and from there he fought his way to maintain eighth for the day.

Trevor Bollinger: “I enjoyed it for sure. I like racing other styles even though I struggle a bit with the speeds. Overall, it was a fun day.”

Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported rider Dalton Shirey had a great performance at the season finale, claiming his first podium of the season with third overall.

Pro (MC) Round 11 Results

1. Zach Bell (KAW)

2. Taylor Robert (KTM)

3. Dalton Shirey (HQV)

4. Giacomo Redondi (HQV)

…

6. Andrew Short (HQV)

8. Trevor Bollinger (HQV)

Pro (MC) Championship Standings

1. Taylor Robert, 263 points

2. Dante Oliveira, 198 points

3. Zach Bell, 189 points

4. Andrew Short, 149 points