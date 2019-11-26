Day 1 of MotoGP testing concludes at Jerez with Petrucci 9th

November 26, 2019
Day 1 of MotoGP testing concludes at Jerez with Petrucci 9th

The first day of MotoGP testing at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Spain came to an end this afternoon at 17h00. The Ducati Team riders went out on track for the first time late in the morning to continue development work on the 2020 version of the Desmosedici GP bikes and they were able to lap continuously until the early afternoon, when intermittent light rain hampered the activities of all the teams present at the Andalusian track.

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1’38.358 (9th) – 48 laps
“It was quite a challenging day for me, because I still wasn’t entirely sure about my physical condition. My left shoulder, which was hurting me a lot at Valencia, gave me a bit of bother this morning: in the afternoon however I was better and we were able to carry out some back-to-back tests, without aiming for fast times. We mainly focussed on getting a better understanding of the new solutions present on the bike, and we certainly managed to obtain some useful indications for the future”.

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1’38.474 (10th) – 45 laps
“Today we were able to carry out the back-to-back comparison between the two bikes, in a much better way than at Valencia, and this was important because Jerez is a track with very different characteristics. The feedback was certainly positive, but we will have to take a closer more detailed look at all the information we accumulated and make a major effort to understand which direction to take for the next development stage”. 

The Ducati Team will be back on track again tomorrow at the Jerez circuit for the second and final testing day of the year.

