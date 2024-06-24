Dominant victory in EnduroGP and Enduro1 Italy

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has maintained his lead in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship with victory in both the EnduroGP and Enduro1 categories at round four in Italy. The Spaniard enjoyed a dominant victory in both categories on day one in Bettola, before delivering an astounding come-from-behind ride on day two to claim third in EnduroGP and a runner-up result in Enduro1.

Eagerly awaiting round four in Italy, Garcia was keen to further cement himself at the top of the EnduroGP standings on his KTM 250 EXC-F. With three wins from six starts already secured in 2024 so far, the Spaniard wasted no time in hitting the front of the field early on day one.

Clearly enjoying the high-speed cross test, while backing that up with fastest times in both the extreme test and enduro test, he steadily built a comfortable lead. Signing off his day with the quickest time in the final cross test, the KTM rider secured a 10-second winning margin in EnduroGP, along with a very healthy 44-second victory in Enduro1.

Despite heavy overnight night, Garcia was determined to fight for a double victory again on day two in Italy. Unfortunately, a costly error in the opening enduro test left him playing catch up. Battling from 28th position, he raced his way back up the leaderboard to reach as high as third overall after six of eight special tests completed.

Unable to gain any more time on the leaders, Josep ultimately had to settle for third in EnduroGP, while finishing as runner-up in Enduro1. Excellently limiting any damage on day two, Josep leads the EnduroGP classification by 10 points, and is now six points ahead in Enduro1.

The EnduroGP World Championship continues with round five in Gelnica, Slovakia on July 12-14.

Josep Garcia: “It’s been a good weekend in Italy. I’m really pleased with my victory on Saturday, and although I couldn’t repeat it on Sunday, I still rode very strong. The weather conditions each day were so different. Dry and dusty on day one, wet and muddy on day two. Each day my speed was good. Heading to round five I’m still leading both classes, so I hope to build on that in Slovakia and keep this good momentum rolling.”

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 4

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:12:21.62

2. Brad Freeman (GBR) Beta, 1:12:31.89

3. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 1:12:48.38

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 42:11.34

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 42:11.80

3. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 42:33.81

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 1:12:21.62

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 1:13:06.50

3. Zach Pichon (FRA) Sherco,1:14:37.04

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 42:11.80

2. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 42:33.81

3. Zach Pichon (FRA) Sherco, 43:11.91

Championship Standings (After round 4)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 144pts

2. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 134pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 128pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 151pts

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 145pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA) Sherco, 112pts