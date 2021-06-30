ROYAL ENFIELD CELEBRATES FIRST-EVER HALF-MILE VICTORY

Milwaukee, Wis (Tuesday, June 29, 2021) – Round seven of the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track Championship proved to be a historic moment for Royal Enfield, as Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield Team were the class of the field on Saturday evening at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Lima, Ohio. The win marked the team’s first victory since the Daytona I Short Track, and the first-ever Half-Mile win for Royal Enfield and the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield Team.

“This weekend gave us the opportunity to showcase what the Royal Enfield Twins FT is capable of,” said Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield rider Johnny Lewis. “The team has been working extremely hard every time out to improve the motorcycle and this result reflects all the effort we’ve put into the program. We couldn’t be happier with this achievement. Thank you to Royal Enfield, the team and all our supporters for backing us.”

Lewis got out to a decent start in the main event but had to work his way into the lead, which took him less than a minute to do. From there, Lewis simply dominated the field, leaving the competition to battle over second as he stretched his lead. A red flag (due to a downed rider) with less than two minutes remaining prompted a restart, and once again Lewis had to make some passes to get out front, but he simply powered his Royal Enfield Twins FT around the outside, reclaiming the lead and taking the checkered flag.

Johnny Lewis’ win at Lima, Ohio comes after a steady season of progress with the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield Team. Following some flashes of brilliance aboard the Twins FT in the 2021 season, Lewis and the team knew they had the engine to be competitive, and worked on fine-tuning the chassis with their focus specifically on the Half-Mile. The classic venue at Lima, Ohio—the only cushion Half-Mile on the American Flat Track schedule—was the perfect stage for this significant victory for Royal Enfield.

“This historic win came at the right moment for the team, for Johnny and Royal Enfield,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “We started the season with a new crew led by David Lloyd and have been looking for our first win at a Half-Mile. We look forward to continuing our development and seeing Johnny progress even more throughout the 2021 American Flat Track season.”

Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield team will be back in action on Saturday, July 24, at the Port Royale Half-Mile in New York. They will be joined by the Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE (BTR) program as the ladies are looking toward their next exhibition race at the same venue.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is supported by Harris Performance, SENA, Spectro Oils, Beringer Brakes, Solid Performance, EVS, ODI, Just 1, Tucker, Saddlemen, S&S Cycle, Team Lawant, Quayle Construction and Goon Glass and Rubber.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.