MotoTrials US National Championships Little Hocking

The final rounds of the NATC East Series was in Little Hocking, OH. The conditions were much better than the slippery and wet first two rounds. Winning the East Series for the Junior division was Sherman Smith III. Podium finishes for Mika Lonsdale and Blake Bronstein in the east series as well in their respective classes. After four rounds Drew Fortner leads the expert class, with Jay Gregorowicz in 3rd place. Alex Niederer is still in the hunt in the pro class. The championship continues in a month starting out in Arizona to kick off the West Series.
Photos by: Stephanie Vetterly
Results
Round 3 Results
Alex Niederer – 6th – Pro
Drew Forner – 1st – Expert
Jerome Gergorowicz – 2nd – Expert
Cole Cullins – 6th – Expert
Payden Campbell – 4th – Expert Sportsman
Blake Bronstein – 2nd – Jr. Expert Sportsman
Mika Lonsdale – 1st – Jr. Sportsman
Sherman Smith, III – 1st – Junior
Round 4 Results
Alex Niederer – 5th – Pro
Drew Forner – 1st – Expert
Jerome Gergorowicz – 7th – Expert
Cole Cullins – 4th – Expert
Payden Campbell – 3rd – Expert Sportsman
Blake Bronstein – 1st – Jr. Expert Sportsman
Mika Lonsdale – 5th – Jr. Sportsman
Sherman Smith, III – 3rd – Junior
Alex Niederer
EVO 300 Factory
“Coming into the event I was feeling confident coming off a good weekend in PA. Saturday and Sunday were both filled with great rides and silly mistakes. Unfortunately, those silly mistakes cost me dearly and I finished 6th on Saturday and 5th on Sunday. On Sunday we really started strong and were actually leading the trial until section 11. Unfortunately, after that, I made a couple more silly mistakes that dropped me from 2nd after loop one all the way to 5th and it turned into a damage limitation mission. All in all the standings are still wide open and everything is possible, just need to find some consistency.
The bike and team were absolutely amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better team to be a part of.”
Jay Gregorowicz
EVO 300
“Ohio for me was bittersweet. The scores were super close all weekend. Drew edged me out by one point for the win Saturday so we went P1and P2. Sunday was supposed to be a tougher event but not by much. Again the scores were super close. Drew and I were tied again for first after two laps. I lost my concentration on the final lap and slipped from 2nd to 7th all from 5pts dropped in an easy section. Not my greatest performance but we have a month to regroup before heading west to Arizona.
Huge thanks to Beta USA for their support. Happy to produce two seconds and a third keeping Beta on the podium during the east coast rounds.”
Drew Fortner
EVO 300
“Saturday: the sections turned out to be incredibly easy, so right off the bat I knew it was gonna be a close day in the points. Staying consistent and focused was important and thankfully my Beta makes it easy to do just that. At the end of the day, I was able to take the win in the Expert class!
Sunday: the sections were a lot more interesting and tougher. I felt comfortable right off the bat and was happy to lead the points all day for the win again! My bike performed flawlessly all weekend and I’m super happy with the setup! Looking forward to heading out west for the last two rounds!”
Cole Cullins
EVO 300
“After a hard crash in practice, I wasn’t feeling that great going into Saturday. Fortunately, I avoided any major mistakes and didn’t get any 5’s. I did drop a lot of points I shouldn’t have and on a lower scoring day that dropped me all the way to 6th.
Sunday I was feeling better and rode much better. However, two costly 5’s on loop two in sections I previously was cleaned cost me a podium finish. I ended up 4th for the day.”
Blake Bronstein
EVO 300 4 Stroke
Payden Campbell
EVO 300 4 Stroke
“Ohio brings us closer to home for me. The terrain was more of my style of riding. Unfortunately, our week didn’t start out quite according to plan. Friday I had food poisoning pretty bad which zapped a lot of energy and kept me off the bike. The first loop on Saturday was a pretty rough start but we got things turned around quickly on loops 2 and 3. Finished the day tied for 3rd at 19 points but lost the tie on cleans.
Sunday was a slow start with loop one. A little bit tougher sections and the fatigue got the better of me but we pulled it together and made the 3rd position on the podium.
It was really tight competition all weekend. Great trials. Great event. Huge thanks to Ray and everyone in the Beta Pits for keeping everything flowing smoothly. The bike was flawless as always. Unfortunately, it was a disappointing way end to the east coast series.”
Mika Lonsdale
EVO 125
“Round 3 of the NATC National was a great day. I had a 5 point day, and was able to bring home the win on cleans! Sunday was dry and hot, and I picked up a couple of 5’s that put me off the podium in 5th. I was able to use Round 4 as my drop, and I ended up 2nd in the Eastern National Championship for Junior Sportsman. I’m looking forward to the Youth Nationals this week, and then being able to spend 10 days or so at home before heading out west! A huge thanks to the Beta USA team and to Tim and Ray for this opportunity.”
