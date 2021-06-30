MotoTrials US National Championships Little Hocking

Alex Niederer

EVO 300 Factory

“Coming into the event I was feeling confident coming off a good weekend in PA. Saturday and Sunday were both filled with great rides and silly mistakes. Unfortunately, those silly mistakes cost me dearly and I finished 6th on Saturday and 5th on Sunday. On Sunday we really started strong and were actually leading the trial until section 11. Unfortunately, after that, I made a couple more silly mistakes that dropped me from 2nd after loop one all the way to 5th and it turned into a damage limitation mission. All in all the standings are still wide open and everything is possible, just need to find some consistency.

The bike and team were absolutely amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better team to be a part of.”