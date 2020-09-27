Royal Enfield Unexpectedly Forced to Retire From Dallas-Half Mile Flat Track

Milwaukee, Wis September 26, 2020: Johnny Lewis was continuing development of the Royal Enfield Twins FT when an unexpected valve issue forced his weekend to end early. The team had entered the weekend riding high on the momentum of their gutsy performance at the Williams Grove Half-Mile, but despite quick action the issue proved insurmountable.

The Center Hill, Fla based rider and team owner worked on making improvements and adjustments to the Twins FT package over the past two weeks. Collaborating closely with a myriad of partners, the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team tested a number of new parts and setups in the lead up to this weekend’s races.

“We’ve been able to make positive steps forward with the Twins FT in the last two weeks, and there is still much to learn,” said Johnny Lewis, Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield racer. “The team is still 100 percent focused on development and we understand more every time we run the bike. We know what happened and the team are already hard at work on adjustments and new parts so we’re ready for the Atlanta Short Track event.”

Lewis and team look towards next weekend at Dixie Speedway for redemption. Recognizing the challenges of development, Lewis’ Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is prepared for the work that lies ahead. With a sound strategy and positive attitude, the team is ready to roll into Atlanta.

The ladies of the BUILD TRAIN RACE program will join Lewis at Dixie Speedway next weekend as they debut their INT650 custom motorcycles as part of the Atlanta Short Track event. A special exhibition will take place during the weekend and fans will see road racer Melissa Paris, amateur flat tracker Jillian Deschenes, photographer Lana MacNaughton and New York motorcycle repair shop owner Kerry Sano compete against one another in an eight lap Main. As part of the program, Lewis will spend a day with all four women this week to help with their race craft ahead of the weekend.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is supported by Harris Performance, SENA, Spectro Oils, Beringer Brakes, Solid Performance, EVS, ODI, Just 1, Tucker, Saddlemen, S&S Cycle, Team Lawant, Qualye Construction and Goon Glass and Rubber.