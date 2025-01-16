RUNNER-UP RESULT FOR LUCIANO BENAVIDES ON DAKAR STAGE 11

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides has secured an impressive second-place result on a shortened stage 11 at the 2025 Dakar Rally. Finishing just 33 seconds shy of the win, Luciano’s superb result keeps him in fourth overall with one day left to race. Daniel Sanders maintained his commanding rally lead with a strategic ride through the dunes of the 152-kilometer special, finishing sixth to protect his advantage heading into the decisive final stage tomorrow. Rally2 leader Edgar Canet put in a steady and consistent performance, finishing 15th on the stage to hold his 35-minute class lead and an impressive eighth overall.

Luciano Benavides delivered a stellar performance on the penultimate stage of the 2025 Dakar, making the most of his 16th-place start position to excel in the shortened yet demanding special. Setting the fastest time to the first two checkpoints, the KTM 450 RALLY racer maintained a strong pace throughout the stage, ultimately finishing just 33 seconds shy of the stage win. Luciano’s strong finish keeps him in fourth overall, trailing third place by just over six minutes. READY TO RACE tomorrow’s final stage, Luciano is fired up and determined to fight for a spot on the podium.

Luciano Benavides: “Today’s stage 11 in the Empty Quarter was good! We only did half of it because the start was delayed this morning due to the fog. I had a really good pace and rhythm, so to finish second on the stage is great. I only got stuck once and other than that I felt super good on the bike all day. I tried my best and tomorrow we will take on the final stage and try to finish strong!”

Navigating the exhausting dunes of the 152-kilometer special in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter, Daniel Sanders showcased a solid but strategic approach on stage 11. Finishing sixth on the stage, the Australian retains his overall rally lead, a position he has held since the prologue. Heading into the final stage of the event with just 61 kilometers left to race against the clock, Daniel is well-positioned to secure his first Dakar Rally victory.

Daniel Sanders: “It was a really cloudy morning, so we had to wait a while to start, and it’s a shame that the weather really impacted the stage so much. I was looking forward to it, but it was the best decision for everyone. I had a good day cruising along and making sure I didn’t take any big risks or make any mistakes. It’s going to be fun tomorrow with everyone riding together and the plan is to just sit back and watch everything unfold while I play it safe!”

Faced with challenging navigation as the fifth rider to start from Shubaytah, Edgar Canet managed a steady and consistent ride through today’s special. Despite the tough conditions slowing his pace early on, the Dakar rookie improved steadily, ultimately finishing 15th on the stage. Canet continues to hold a commanding 35-minute lead in the Rally2 category and retains his impressive eighth-place position overall heading into the final day of racing.

Edgar Canet: “Stage 11 was a good one with a lot of dunes. It was shorter than expected, but it was better for me to help protect my Rally2 lead. I had a good rhythm today and I’m feeling really good with one stage to go, just 65 kilometers, so I can’t wait!”

Provisional Results – 2025 Dakar Rally, Stage 11

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 2:12:04

2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 2:12:37 +0:33

3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 2:13:01 +0:57

4. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 2:15:52 +3:48

5. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Hero, 2:18:06 +6:02

Other KTM

6. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 2:19:35 +7:31

15. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 2:27:56 +15:52

Provisional Standings – 2025 Dakar Rally (after 11 of 12 stages)

1. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 52:13:34

2. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 52:22:34 +9:00

3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 52:29:24 +15:50

4. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 52:35:50 +22:16

5. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 52:42:09 +28:35

Other KTM

8. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 53:52:43 +1:39:09