Scintillating win at FIM Motocross World Championship Lommel Belgium

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts celebrated a scintillating win at his home Grand Prix, round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium, to extend his championship lead out to 23-points. The Belgian star’s triumph marks a memorable moment for the Hans Corvers led Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team as it celebrates its 25th year with Yamaha. Thibault Benistant has moved into the top-five in the championship after salvaging sixth at the Grand Prix of Flanders.

A pulsating start to the Grand Prix of Flanders saw Geerts finish second after a thrilling bar-to-bar battle with the Qualifying Race winner Kay de Wolf. Geerts was shuffled back to third by Benistant and Roan van de Moosdijk after taking his second holeshot of the season, but by lap three, he was back in the lead.

Benistant was forced back to fourth by three of the world’s quickest sand riders, Geerts, de Wolf and Simon Laengenfelder, and did his best to retain the position while riding through some discomfort after a heavy fall in practice.

On lap 8, Geerts came under attack from de Wolf and, despite posting the fastest lap of the race, he was forced to relinquish the lead. The Belgian tried to respond to the ‘Flying 74′, but with the championship lead in mind, he opted out of the fight and backed off for an easy second-place finish.

Race two got off to a similar start with Geerts roaring out of the gate for another holeshot before being relegated to second by the race one winner, de Wolf.

Showing the makings of a true and deserving champion, the ’93’ remained calm and collected as he eased into the race. He stalked de Wolf for five laps before making a pass on lap 6.

After reclaiming the top spot, Geerts was untouchable. The Belgian ace ran a superior pace and eventually won the race by an astonishing 15-seconds. The triumph counts as his 10th race win and fifth Grand Prix victory of the season.

The Grand Prix of Flanders in Lommel lived up to its reputation as the most demanding Grand Prix of the year. With stifling hot temperatures rising above 30 degrees Celsius, it was an intense battle of mental and physical strength.

Benistant suffered the effects of his fall in practice. He felt ill all day but still put in a gritty ride for eighth in race two after crashing at turn one.

After an incredible home Grand Prix, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will have a one-week break before heading into a triple-header that will see the last three European rounds in Sweden, Finland and France.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Flanders Winner, 47-points

MX2 World Championship Leader, 590-points

“Lommel is always a tough GP, and it was a really hard weekend again. I am really happy with the two holeshots. That was really nice, and it always makes it a lot easier. In the first race, Kay (de Wolf) was riding really well and was fast, so I just took second. In the second heat, I felt really good and just focused on managing my pace because I knew it would be a really long race. After I passed Kay, I was able to win my home Grand Prix and extend my championship lead. This one was really important for the championship, so I am happy.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Grand Prix of Flanders, 31-points

5th MX2 World Championship Standings, 378-points

“It was not the best weekend. It was really tough out there. This morning I had a pretty big crash, which was a tough hit. I found it hard to bounce back and felt like I couldn’t focus 100% when I was on the bike. Even small things like I was not hungry to eat, and I felt terrible. It was a really tough day, but now we have a week off to regroup and bounce back at the next GP.”